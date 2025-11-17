Offset seems to have something to say about the newborn baby of his estranged wife, Cardi B and her boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

On his Instagram Stories, the Migos rapper seemed to talk about his ex's son, saying, 'My kid lol.' The post was shared online after the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper announced the birth of her and Diggs' new baby boy.

Cardi's Reaction

The mum of four took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to express her thoughts about her estranged husband's controversial statement in a series of tweets, which are now deleted.

'Y'all be thinking it's so funny and it's not.. it's been over a year and I'm still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger.. it's all fun and games until it's too late,' she wrote. 'Mf'ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload... LEAVE ME TF ALONE'

The 'WAP' rapper also turned to her Twitter Spaces for additional statements about Offset's latest tirade.

'I'm really tired of getting harassed and when I get harassed privately and I ignore [it], that's when I start getting harassed publicly,' she said. 'I have every single receipt. If you wanna keep sending f–king blogs to harass me — like, I can't take it anymore.'

TMZ also posted some of Cardi's statement, saying: 'Sometimes I sleep and I wonder, "This is not normal." You see crime documentaries ... You see s*** on social media about women getting killed every other day.'

The publication also mentioned that state law in Georgia could allow Offset to have a paternity test to prove that he is the child's biological father if he can prove that he still has contact with Cardi during the conception period. However, Cardi also has the right to block the request.

Meanwhile, some netizens suggested that Offset may have been referring to another Georgia law, which could consider him the child's father since he is still legally married to Cardi.

Cardi, Diggs and Offset have yet to add more comments about the controversy.

Cardi B and Offset's Messy Divorce

The rappers started dating in early 2017, then announced their engagement in October of the same year. However, they were actually secretly married in September, a month before they publicised their engagement.

They had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years. Cardi reportedly filed for divorce in September 2020, but they got back together the following month.

Cardi also announced that she and Offset were no longer together in December 2023, but she only officially filed for divorce in July 2024.

Forbes revealed that Offset demanded spousal support and shared custody of their four children, Kulture, age 7, Wave, age 4 and Blossom, age 1.

The report quoted Cardi's statements in her own podcast, where she explained why the divorce is still ongoing, saying, 'only reason why I'm still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes... and give them one of my properties.'

Diggs' the wide receiver for the New England Patriots, has yet to talk about his new baby with Cardi.