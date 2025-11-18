The underground rap scene is mourning the loss of Maxon Margiela, a rising talent whose sudden death has left fans and fellow artists reeling. The 21-year-old Orlando-based rapper, whose real name is Mason Reyes, reportedly passed away on Sunday, 16 November, just days after attempting to take his own life, according to Somos Hermanos.

The news outlet also shared that Maxon's sister, Mya Reyes, confirmed the news of the rapper's passing on her private Instagram account. She reportedly shared their childhood photos with a short message, 'Sleep well.'

Meanwhile, a report from The Mirror said that the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office stated that the rising rap star was under their 'care,' but the official cause of death remains pending.

Who is Maxon Margiela?

The underground rapper first got the attention of the hip-hop community on SoundCloud, where his raw style and lyrical depth earned him a devoted following. He already built a strong online following even before he released his debut album #healthy in November 2024. His fame reached mainstream attention in early 2025 when he reached 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, leading to a record deal with Columbia Records.

In July, the young rapper released his second mixtape, #filthy, followed by several new tracks in October. One of the last was a teaser for Kiss the Future, shared on his Instagram with the caption: 'Kiss The Future!!! Out everywhere...'

He also made an appearance at New York Fashion Week, where he interacted with fellow musicians and creatives. While he never publicly talked about any mental health struggles, fans have pointed to lyrics in his song My Time, where he hinted that his 'time' in the sun was about to come.

Tributes Shared Online

Following the announcement of Maxon's passing, an outpouring of love and grief flooded social media. MusicTimes gathered some of the most heartfelt messages posted on the late rapper's final posts on Instagram.

One fan wrote, 'Maxon's impact on the industry and those around him is truly inspiring. It's powerful to hear how he uplifted others, especially in their early stages. His legacy will undoubtedly continue through the kindness and support he spread.'

Another shared a lengthy post to talk about their experience while interacting with the rapper. 'Maxon's passing means so much to me. His team has always been some of the kindest people I've met in this industry, and Maxon himself was someone I discovered early and watched grow into a star,' the fan wrote.

'Every time I saw him, he was genuinely one of the friendliest people you could meet and he truly loved every one of his fans. Not even two months ago he had a meetup in Central Park just to spend time with the people who supported him, and it was amazing to see. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones,' the rest of the post said.

A Broader Conversation on Mental Health

Maxon's death came just weeks after 19-year-old social media personality Emman Atienza passed away in her home in Los Angeles. The Filipina TikTok celebrity and daughter of Philippine TV host Kim Atienza was known for advocating for mental health awareness. She died by suicide on 22 October.

Both tragedies have sparked renewed conversations around mental health in the entertainment industry, especially among young creatives navigating fame and pressure.