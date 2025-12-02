The music world has been left reeling following the sudden and tragic reports surrounding the death of the Florida-based artist known as Poorstacy. Born Carlito Milfort, the genre-blending musician's life reportedly ended under mysterious circumstances at a Boca Raton hotel, sparking an immediate investigation.

While fans mourn the loss of a talent who successfully bridged the gaps between emo, rap, and metal, questions regarding his final days are mounting. The incident has thrust the artist's complex history, ranging from Grammy-nominated collaborations to serious legal battles, back into the spotlight.

Tragic End: How a Boca Raton Hotel Stay Turned Deadly

According to reports, the 24-year-old artist had been residing at a hotel in Boca Raton for ten days prior to the incident. Hotel staff indicated to TMZ that he checked in accompanied by a woman and a toddler, suggesting a domestic stay rather than a tour stop. The situation escalated early Saturday morning when first responders arrived to address a dire situation.

Milfort was transported on a stretcher to a local hospital, where he was subsequently declared dead. While the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner confirmed the death, the specific cause remains under investigation. Authorities have noted that no one else was injured during the event. Confusion briefly arose when a friend claimed online that the musician was still fighting for life, creating a wave of uncertainty across social media platforms. However, no official statement has appeared to dispute the initial death report from TMZ, leaving fans to grapple with the grim reality.

From Palm Beach to Millions: Poorstacy's Net Worth and Early Life

Before his untimely passing, Milfort had built a successful career with an estimated net worth of roughly £2.37 million ($3 million) as of 2022. His wealth was generated primarily through his dynamic career in music, which saw him singing, rapping and playing multiple instruments. Raised in Palm Beach, Florida, he emerged from a musically active family where his father introduced him to instrumentation during his childhood.

His artistic moniker was a homage to legendary skateboarder Stacy Peralta. Before settling on the name that would bring him fame, he performed under earlier aliases such as Lito Xantana, Vizion, and Scarybrats. These early experiments helped him refine the sound that would eventually capture a global audience.

Poorstacy , the Florida emo-rap artist was found dead in a Boca Raton hotel after being missing for several days.



Authorities say the cause of death is still under investigation, but online reports and early speculation suggest it may have been an alleged self-inflicted death! pic.twitter.com/9w65fvPaTF — ᴇɢɪᴘᴛᴜs ᴇɴᴛᴇʀᴛᴀɪɴᴍᴇɴᴛ ʟʟᴄ ® (@egiptusENT) December 2, 2025

Genre-Bending Success: Grammy Nods and High-Profile Collaborations

Milfort's ascent began on SoundCloud in 2019, a platform that launched many of his contemporaries. That same year, he released his debut EP, I Don't Care. His subsequent albums, The Breakfast Club and Party at the Cemetery, solidified a unique sound that fused rap, emo, metal, and punk influences.

This versatility led to work with major industry names like Iann Dior and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. His contribution to the soundtrack of the film Bill & Ted Face the Music even earned a Grammy nomination, a pinnacle achievement for the young artist. He also formed a close bond with Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes, discussing their friendship in a 2021 interview. Initially signed to Internet Money Records, he departed in 2021, citing creative differences, to work with 10k Projects, continuing to release tracks like Public Enemy and Children of the Dark.

😢Rapper Poorstacy is dead at 26 of suspected suicide. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner confirmed the heartbreaking news to TMZ, which reported that the musician died early Saturday after being rushed from a hotel 'to a local hospital for a medical emergency.' Authorities… pic.twitter.com/9r33aAoLVk — Sumner (@renmusb1) December 1, 2025

Darker Days: Domestic Battery and Child Neglect Charges Resurface

Despite his professional accolades, the artist's personal life was marked by serious legal challenges that stunned his fanbase. In 2023, he faced severe charges following a standoff with authorities, according to Coral Springs Talk and court documents. The charges included battery and child neglect, involving an alleged assault on a woman and a one-month-old child.

The disturbing police report detailed bizarre accusations, including that he threw a hamster cage at the woman during the altercation. He was eventually released on a £4,740 ($6,000) bond, and the case was later dropped. As details regarding the recent medical emergency unfold, these past events have returned to public discourse, painting a complicated picture of the late artist's life.

Fans and Industry React to the Sudden Loss of a Rising Star

The news has sent shockwaves through his fanbase. Thousands have flocked to his final Instagram post to express their grief and shock. While some fans speculated about suicide based on the tone of the post and previous lyrics, officials have not confirmed the cause of death.

Many are sharing memories of how his genre-defying music influenced their lives, helping them through their own struggles. As the investigation continues, the music community is left mourning a talent whose potential was cut tragically short.