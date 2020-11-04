Raspberry Pi has been producing compact computers for a while now and is a favourite among the tech industry. What makes their products so popular is the low-cost and versatility of its platform. Now, the company is making a big splash by introducing their first take on a plug-and-play desktop PC – the 400. Unlike its previous offerings, which came in a basic printed circuit board (PCB) format, everything is packed inside a two-tone (white/raspberry red) keyboard.

Traditionally, Raspberry Pi owners only get the basic package, which means they have to provide the keyboard, mouse, and other accessories. With the 400, there is an option for a Personal Computer Kit bundle that packs everything one needs to get started right away. Inside the box is the 400 keyboard/computer, a branded mouse, a USB-C power supply, Raspberry Pi OS on an SD card, a micro HDMI to HDMI cable, and an official beginner's guide.

"Raspberry Pi 4, which we launched in June last year, is roughly forty times as powerful as the original Raspberry Pi, and offers an experience that is indistinguishable from a legacy PC for the majority of users. Particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen a rapid increase in the use of Raspberry Pi 4 for home working and studying,"said Eben Upton CEO of Raspberry Pie in an official blog post.

He added: "Raspberry Pi has always been a PC company. Inspired by the home computers of the 1980s, our mission is to put affordable, high-performance, programmable computers into the hands of people all over the world. And inspired by these classic PCs, here is Raspberry Pi 400: a complete personal computer, built into a compact keyboard,

The ready-to-go bundle costs $100, but the brand also sells a standalone version for $70, which is great for those who already own some of the items included in the kit. With the Raspberry Pi 400, the developers wanted to deliver an experience similar to what the Commodore Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and BBC Micro brought to the table when they were released.

Tech pundits and enthusiasts consider it as a great gift idea that one can give to someone who is interested to learn more about computers and programming. The wallet-friendly price of the Raspberry Pi 400 and its Personal Computer Kit set makes it a viable replacement as a desktop unit for basic productivity and entertainment.