After suffering two strokes in just 18 months, YouTube food reviewer Danny Malin has announced his departure from the hit channel Rate My Takeaway, ending a popular series that brought him national recognition.

The channel, launched in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, grew rapidly, drawing nearly 800,000 subscribers and over 500 million views. Malin confirmed the news in a personal statement and follow-up video, citing health concerns and unresolved tensions behind the scenes.

Though stepping away from the platform that made him a household name, Malin insists he will continue creating content on his own terms.

Health Scare Changed Everything

Danny Malin, who rose to fame for reviewing takeaways across the UK while engaging with members of the public, revealed that he suffered two strokes within the last year and a half. These medical events, he said, forced him to reassess his priorities and health.

'I had two strokes 18 months ago and that put life into perspective,' Malin stated in his announcement. 'My family and friends have been amazing and I've been so scared to leave my role as presenter of the channel because it means so much to me.'

While he stressed that he still enjoys food reviewing, he confirmed it was time to focus on his wellbeing and personal life. He added, 'Now is the right time to re-establish myself as Danny. I'll be back on the road before we know it.'

Popularity Through the Pandemic

Malin launched Rate My Takeaway during the early months of the pandemic, when millions turned to YouTube for entertainment. His straightforward approach of sitting outside takeaways on a fold-out table and chair, chatting with locals and giving honest opinions struck a chord with viewers.

He reviewed food outlets across the country, from big-name chains to small, independent cafés. Locations throughout Yorkshire featured heavily, including spots like Thug Sandwich in Harrogate.

The simplicity and relatability of the format helped the channel grow rapidly. By 2025, it had become one of the UK's most watched food review channels on YouTube.

Behind-the-Scenes Tensions

In a video posted to Mr and Mrs Yorkshire, the YouTube channel he runs with wife Sophie Mei Lan, Malin provided further detail about his decision to step away. He cited 'challenges behind the scenes' that had contributed to ongoing stress.

Malin explained: 'There's always been me, an editor and a cameraman in this team and we all get paid the same. We are all equal parties in the business except they've not allowed me equal access to RMT's social media or YouTube channel.'

He also revealed he does not control the Rate My Takeaway social media pages or the Facebook account bearing his name, which left him unable to moderate comments or engage with fans directly. 'That has taken its toll on my health,' he said.

Continuing on His Own Platform

Despite stepping down from Rate My Takeaway, Malin is not leaving content creation behind entirely. He confirmed he will continue making videos and producing content on Mr and Mrs Yorkshire and through other personal platforms.

He also intends to focus more on other projects, including his work on food courts and live events. In addition to his YouTube work, Malin is a columnist, a regular face on television, and has collaborated with Sheffield producer Toddla T on several Christmas songs.

Malin thanked his audience for their support and ended his message on a positive note, saying he was 'excited' for the next chapter.

A Career With Local Roots and National Reach

Born and based in Yorkshire, Malin became known not just for his food opinions but for his conversational style and down-to-earth attitude. His videos often featured unfiltered interactions with passersby, adding to the channel's wide appeal.

While his decision to leave Rate My Takeaway marks the end of a chapter, the brand he built has left a lasting impression on YouTube's food scene.