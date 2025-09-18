Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, developed in partnership between Meta and EssilorLuxottica, have become one of the most discussed wearable technologies of 2025. The latest edition, known as the Meta Ray-Ban Display, will go on sale in the United States on 30 September 2025.

The device is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom in early 2026, following the existing UK availability of the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2. British consumers are asking what the new glasses offer, how much they cost, and whether a prescription is required to buy them.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Price and UK Availability

The new Meta Ray-Ban Display model carries a US launch price of $799, which converts to approximately £590 before taxes and duties. The official UK retail price has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to be higher once VAT and import costs are added.

The Display glasses are currently available in the United States, with the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada scheduled for release in 2026.

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, which does not feature a built-in display, is already on sale in Britain. Consumers can purchase it directly from Ray-Ban.com, Vision Express and authorised Ray-Ban retailers.

Key Features of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

The Ray-Ban Meta line includes two distinct models: the Gen 2 smart glasses and the newly launched Display edition.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2

3K video recording with improved camera quality.

Five-microphone system for clearer calls and voice control.

Open-ear speakers built into the arms for music and calls.

Available in several classic Ray-Ban designs including Wayfarer, Headliner and Skyler.

Ray-Ban Display Glasses

in the right lens with a resolution of 600 × 600 pixels and a 20-degree field of view. Brightness ranging from 30 to 5,000 nits with UV detection for automatic adjustment.

Up to six hours of mixed-use battery life, supported by a charging case for extended use.

12-megapixel camera capable of high-resolution photographs and 1440 by 1920 video.

Frames available in two sizes and two colours, shiny black and shiny sand.

Some versions include a Neural Band wristband to detect subtle muscle impulses for gesture-based input.

Styles and Lens Options

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses are available with clear or sunglass lenses, including polarised and transition options. The frames maintain the brand's well-known fashion aesthetic, although they are slightly bulkier to accommodate cameras, microphones and battery components. This design is aimed at blending everyday eyewear with advanced wearable technology.

Do You Need a Prescription to Buy?

A prescription is not required to purchase Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The devices are sold with standard non-prescription lenses, which means anyone can buy them for style and smart features alone. However, prescription options are available.

Ray-Ban provides a service where customers can input their prescription details at the point of purchase to receive fitted lenses. UK-based reglazing services, such as Lensology, also allow customers to replace existing lenses with prescription versions after purchase.

The glasses' technology functions independently of vision correction, so prescription lenses are optional but available for those who need them.

UK Market Outlook

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 has already attracted attention in the UK, signalling growing interest in smart glasses that combine fashion with functionality. With the Display model due to arrive in early 2026, British consumers are expected to evaluate US feedback before making purchasing decisions.

Questions remain over the eventual UK price and how public use of camera-equipped smart glasses will fit within the country's privacy regulations.