Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently pushed back on claims of AI-linked unemployment in the US while speaking at the company's GPU Technology Conference at Computex 2026 in Taipei.

'This is the promise of AI. The number of engineers, software engineers, is actually increasing. People talk about AI reducing jobs. Complete nonsense. It's causing more software engineers to be hired,' he stated at the conference.

The billionaire CEO argued that software engineers can now leverage AI to generate the economic output equivalent to that produced by three engineers, which makes them much more valuable than redundant.

While adding that companies are seeking more software engineers, Huang highlighted that around 30 million to 40 million software developers worldwide are effectively tripling their productivity using AI.

'If that line were flat, then obviously people will hire fewer software engineers. But because the output is so incredible, people want to hire more,' Huang had mentioned. He believes that AI has finally become more useful and profitable, with agentic AI turning out to be an inflection point in the industry.

Huang also unveiled that Nvidia and Microsoft have jointly developed a new superchip called the RTX Spark that is slated to be the biggest reinvention of the PC in over four decades.

Huang Reaffirms AI's Role in Job Creation and Transformation

The Nvidia CEO's latest comments reaffirmed his long-time take on AI and employment. At the ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 conference, he refuted the idea that AI will render people unemployed, arguing that 'AI is doing nothing but create jobs.'

In early May, Huang had stressed that AI doomsayers mix up a job's task with its purpose. When it comes to software engineering, the task is coding, but the purpose is to solve problems and innovate.

'We need a trillion lines of code written,' he stated, adding that demand for code is not fixed.

Even at the Milken Institute Global Conference in 2025, Huang had mentioned: 'You're not going to lose your job to an AI, but you're going to lose your job to someone who uses AI.'

He framed AI as transforming work rather than ending it. 'I am certain 100% of everybody's jobs will be changed,' he had said, adding that some jobs would be lost, but many would be created at the same time.

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As the leader of the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $5.4 trillion, Huang has a net worth of $193.7 billion, according to data compiled by Forbes.

Huang's Comments on Jobs Contrast Reality

Huang's depiction of AI creating jobs demand contrasts data compiled by Layoffhedge showing that 172,130 Americans lost their jobs year-to-date from 47 tech companies, where 107,775 were due to advancements in AI.

Some of the companies that trimmed their workforce due to AI integration include Accenture, which let go of 11,000 workers. Oracle also announced in May it would downsize its global workforce by a whopping 30,000 workers, while Meta and Amazon plan to fire 16,000 workers each.

Dell also announced plans to reduce its workforce by 11,000 or 10.2% of its global workforce. Even Microsoft and Cisco are planning to ask 8,750 and 4,000 of their workers, respectively, to leave the company, as AI results in higher cost savings and workflow optimisation.

In all, US tech firms are fundamentally reshaping their workforces around AI capabilities.