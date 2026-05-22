Consumers are no longer shopping via search engines or retailer websites, but increasingly through conversational AI systems that filter products and recommend purchases instantly.

Research from McKinsey & Company shows that 38% of consumers in France, Germany, and the UK are already using AI tools like ChatGPT to inform their shopping decisions.

The AI Personal Shopper

Unlike traditional e-commerce, which requires users to browse and filter manually, AI systems can process vast product catalogues in seconds and deliver tailored recommendations.

By compressing a multi-step shopping journey into a single interaction, AI has the potential to fundamentally alter how consumers engage with brands.

According to McKinsey's ConsumerWise research, 44% of US consumers who use AI search say it is now their preferred source of information, overtaking traditional search engines. This reflects a wider shift in how consumers gather information and make decisions, including in e-commerce, where the most common use of AI is comparing different products.

The trend is particularly pronounced among younger shoppers. Gen Z and millennials are using AI not just for discretionary purchases such as fashion or fitness products, but also for everyday essentials including groceries.

As AI intermediates more of the purchasing journey, Deloitte warns that traditional brand loyalty could weaken. Instead of consumers actively choosing between brands, algorithms may increasingly prioritise products based on price or user-specific preferences.

Retail executives are already preparing for the consequences. More than 80% of retail executives surveyed by Deloitte expect generative AI to erode brand loyalty within the next two years.

Major Commercial Opportunities for Retailers

Research suggests that AI shopping assistants do not only assist consumers but actively influence preferences and overall spend.

The commercial implications of AI-driven shopping are substantial. Retail Economics estimate that UK retailers lose an £34.4 billion annually as shoppers add items to their online baskets but leave before completing checkout. However, industry research analysed by Savills found that AI chat-based exchanges can significantly increase the likelihood that a shopper goes on to buy a product.

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Rather than leaving consumers to browse independently, AI systems can respond to hesitation in real time through prompts and instant answers to product questions, helping guide shoppers towards completing the transaction.

Mastercard has reported similar gains, with its AI shopping assistant delivering conversion rates up to 20% higher than standard searches.

AI shopping assistants are also moving directly onto consumer apps. Amazon's generative assistant, Rufus, is designed specifically for retail decision-making. It can compare products, explain features, track price history, and make recommendations based on previous browsing behaviour.

According to Savills, this may ultimately level the playing field in retail. Smaller retailers once disadvantaged by limited data and marketing reach can increasingly access sophisticated AI recommendation systems for personalisation.

Privacy Concerns Threaten Wider AI Adoption

When it comes to online shopping, no country on earth is more devoted than Britain. Analysis by fashion retailer Public Desire found that UK consumers commit 8.8% of their annual income to e-commerce, more than double the American rate of 4.3%. That leaves the UK among the most affected countries as AI becomes progressively embedded across retail.

However, consumer behaviour remains cautious. Data from Forrester suggests that only 24% of UK adults say they trust AI agents to make routine online purchases on their behalf. Privacy is a key concern. Many users are reluctant to share sensitive financial or personal information with AI platforms, and this is exacerbated by worries about how these systems are designed.

Psychologists have also identified less obvious costs, as shared by Society For Consumer Psychology. Studies suggest that consumers value the process of choosing, whether that's comparing options or selecting gifts for others. Fully automated purchasing risks losing these experiences and potentially reducing the emotional experience of shopping.

Retail Moves Towards AI Integration

For retailers, the challenge is not simply to deploy AI faster, but to do so in ways that consumers find legible and trustworthy.

According to Deloitte, most retailers are either already using AI or preparing to deploy it within the next year for core operations. Nine in ten retail executives surveyed believe AI will be used over search engines as the primary shopping discovery tool by 2026 and 67% plan to deploy AI-driven personalisation within the next year.

In other words, shopping itself may increasingly be initiated, evaluated, and even executed by systems acting on behalf of consumers. As AI continues to evolve, the question is no longer whether it will transform retail, but how much of the shopping experience consumers are willing to hand over to technology.