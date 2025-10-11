Actor Darius McCrary, best known for playing Eddie Winslow on the 1990s sitcom Family Matters, has been arrested near the US–Mexico border on an out-of-state felony warrant linked to unpaid child support, authorities confirmed.

The 49-year-old actor was taken into custody on 5 October, in Southern California, and is now being held without bail at a San Diego jail. He is expected to make his first court appearance on 15 October.

According to officials, the warrant was issued in Michigan, where McCrary reportedly owes thousands of dollars in back child support.

McCrary's representative insisted the actor had no idea a warrant existed, claiming court papers had been sent to a P.O. Box he hadn't checked due to illness.

The rep said McCrary had travelled to the border region for philanthropic work, allegedly helping build housing for the homeless in Tijuana, Mexico, when he was unexpectedly detained.

McCrary, who rose to fame on Family Matters alongside Jaleel White's Steve Urkel, has had several run-ins with the law over the years, including past allegations of unpaid support and domestic disputes. Fans have flooded social media with messages of shock and support, urging the actor to 'get back on track'.

As of Sunday evening, California authorities confirmed McCrary remained in custody pending extradition to Michigan.

A Pattern of Legal Troubles

This is not the first time McCrary has faced legal challenges. The actor has a history of arrests linked to unpaid child support and family disputes.

In 2015, he was detained after failing to pay over $5,500 (£4,100) in arrears but was later released after settling part of the debt. In 2023, he was again arrested in Michigan for reportedly owing more than $52,000 (around £39,000) in child support payments.

Court documents indicate that McCrary has repeatedly pleaded not guilty in these cases, insisting that financial difficulties hindered his ability to meet court-ordered payments.

The current warrant is said to have been issued after a missed court hearing in Michigan earlier this year, which McCrary's team attributes to administrative error and illness.

The repeated legal issues have drawn significant attention, particularly given McCrary's family-focused image from his Family Matters years.

A Turbulent Marriage and Domestic Allegations

McCrary's personal life has also been marked by controversy. His highly publicised marriage to former basketball player Tammy Brawner ended in divorce in 2019 after a series of troubling allegations.

Court records show that Brawner accused McCrary of domestic violence, claiming he partially dislocated their daughter's arm in 2018. She also alleged that he displayed erratic and controlling behaviour.

McCrary has strongly denied all accusations, stating that he never intentionally harmed his daughter and that the incident was misinterpreted. Following the court proceedings, Brawner was granted full legal and physical custody of their daughter, with McCrary ordered to pay monthly child support.

The custody battle and subsequent legal rulings have continued to impact McCrary's reputation, resurfacing whenever new charges or warrants are reported.

The Decline of a Darius McCrary's Net Worth

Once a household name and rising star in Hollywood, Darius McCrary's financial situation has reportedly deteriorated over the years. Estimates of his net worth have varied widely, with entertainment analysts suggesting that ongoing legal expenses, reduced acting roles, and unpaid support obligations have significantly eroded his earnings.

During his peak, McCrary enjoyed success not only on Family Matters but also with appearances in The Young and the Restless, Anger Management, and as a voice actor in the 2007 film Transformers.

However, reports now suggest that his current net worth is only a fraction of what it once was. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he only now has a net worth of $10,000, though official figures remain unverified.

The combination of financial strain, legal disputes, and public scrutiny has placed McCrary's once-promising career on uncertain ground.