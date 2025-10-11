Actor Lee Pace, best known for his role as Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy, has taken on a new challenge as the voice of Thragg in Amazon Prime Video's hit animated series Invincible.

The 46-year-old American actor, educated at Juilliard, was officially announced as part of the Season 4 cast during the 2025 New York Comic Con.

The news quickly trended across social media platforms as fans praised his distinctive voice and powerful delivery. With his first major voice-acting role, Pace is once again commanding attention from both critics and audiences worldwide.

From Ronan to Thragg: The Voice Behind Two Powerhouse Villains

Lee Pace first captured global attention as Ronan the Accuser, the formidable Kree warlord in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and later Captain Marvel (2019). His deep, resonant tone and deliberate speech helped define the character's menacing presence.

In previous interviews, Pace said that portraying Ronan was 'about being something that's not even human,' highlighting how much he valued vocal transformation as part of his performance process.

In Invincible, Pace voices Thragg, the leader of the Viltrumite Empire and one of the most powerful characters in the series.

Variety reported that Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first teaser for Invincible Season 4 at New York Comic Con, confirming a March 2026 premiere and officially announcing Pace's casting as the villainous Thragg.

While both Ronan and Thragg are imposing figures, their portrayals differ significantly. Ronan's power was expressed through physicality and costume, whereas Thragg's menace is conveyed entirely through voice.

The transition from live-action to animation highlights Pace's adaptability and precision as a performer.

Mastering the Art of Voice Performance

Invincible marks a pivotal moment for Lee Pace as he expands his craft into dedicated voice acting. Unlike his Marvel role, his work as Thragg relies solely on tone, rhythm and breath to convey intensity. His preparation methods, previously detailed in GQ and Esquire features, reveal a disciplined performer who pays close attention to physical and vocal conditioning.

Yeah Lee Price as Thragg is 10/10. THAT VOICE IS PITCH PERFECT.



THAT IS THRAGG pic.twitter.com/DMvlyKWeZT https://t.co/IGA2yIKXmF — Craig (@CS11__) October 10, 2025

Thragg might not be voiced by Ryan Hurst...BUT WHO CARES CUZ DAWG HAVE YOU SEEN LEE PACE'S ROLE AS RONAN IN GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY??!!



Yeah, he'll definitely live up to the role 👌 https://t.co/LfSWoVrxMN pic.twitter.com/2KcUuvOgde — BenniLoopz on YouTube (@BenniLoopz) October 10, 2025

Industry reports indicate that the Invincible creative team developed additional material to showcase Thragg's emotional complexity, giving Pace room to experiment with vocal subtleties. His approach reflects an actor who continues to refine his artistry even after two decades in film and television.

Critics have observed that Pace's ability to project layered emotion through sound alone sets a new standard for voice acting in modern animation.

Momentum Across Film and Television

Lee Pace's slate of major projects signals a clear career resurgence. Beyond Invincible, he stars in Edgar Wright's The Running Man (November 2025) and the indie drama After This Death, which debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival.

He also earns continued praise for his role as Brother Day in Apple TV+'s Foundation, with The Daily Beast calling it 'one of the summer's best television performances'. His work across film, streaming and animation cements him as one of entertainment's most versatile and distinctive voices.

Fans React to the Perfect Casting Choice

Following the Invincible casting announcement, social media users flooded platforms with excitement. Phrases like 'Lee Pace's voice is Thragg' trended across fan forums and discussion threads.

Many drew comparisons to his earlier Marvel performance, suggesting that the actor's experience as Ronan helped shape his approach to the Viltrumite warlord.

For now, viewers eagerly await the premiere of Invincible Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video in 2026. If early reactions are any indication, Lee Pace's latest transformation may once again redefine what it means to play the perfect villain.