The shockwaves from the sudden split between Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban continue to reverberate, with sources now revealing the deeply personal drama behind the demise of their 19-year marriage.

Kidman, 58, reportedly filed for divorce only 24 hours after news broke that Urban, 57, had secretly moved out of their Nashville family home. Now, speculation is mounting that the country star has already moved on with another woman in the music industry.

'Friends think her filing the divorce papers so publicly was her little act of revenge for him giving up on her,' a close mate confirmed to Woman's Day.

Insiders suggest Kidman finally filed the papers—which Urban had allegedly signed secretly weeks earlier—after giving up on trying to save their marriage, a relationship that had been separated 'since the beginning of summer.'

Nicole Kidman Was 'Blindsided' and 'Heartbroken'

Despite the public show of strength that followed the split, close friends reveal the Oscar-winner is utterly devastated by the separation, which comes less than a year after the death of her mother.

Love and Loyalty: The source said: 'Nicole's still in love with him, her love and loyalty have never wavered, and that's why she's utterly heartbroken.'

A Devastating Blindside: Urban exited the family compound in Nashville in June while Kidman was in London filming Practical Magic 2 with Sandra Bullock. According to another close friend, Nicole was 'shattered to learn that Keith has since moved on with another woman.'

The Unanswered Question: A friend said: 'I don't know his side of the story, but then I honestly don't think Nicole does either. She really was blindsided, especially amid her grief for her mum, who only died last September.'

While Kidman 'did everything in her power to keep the marriage together,' she remains angry and hurt that Urban 'walked out, after everything she's done to support him.' She reportedly wanted to keep the marriage intact 'for the girls,' but is 'struggling to understand what happened.'

The Legal and Custody Battle Ahead

The divorce papers officially cited 'irreconcilable differences' for the break-up, TMZ reported. Kidman is understood to have an ironclad pre-nup agreement to protect her $387 million fortune.

However, the question of custody over their two daughters—Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14—is critical. The divorce papers stated that Nicole will have the girls '306 days out of the year, while Keith will get them 59 days.'

Kidman's friends confirm her main focus remains her children, as she plans to stay in Nashville where the girls attend school to maintain stability. One friend promised that if required, Kidman will 'fight like hell' to get custody of them, emphasizing that 'Nicole's main priorities are Sunday and Faith and they always will be.'

Keith Urban's Alleged 'Lack of Intimacy' and Cruel Song Lyrics

While Kidman was blindsided by the separation, other sources suggest Urban was unhappy for months due to 'a lack of intimacy' as the couple spent so much time apart over the past 12 months.

'People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,' one source told People. 'Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall.' Urban, who has spent months away on tour, even hinted at their marital troubles in his 2024 song Love Is Hard.

The lyrics—'It hurts when we fight, babe... Callin' names and slammin' doors - and keepin' secrets,'—have deeply concerned Kidman, who worries Urban is cruelly referencing their private messages and texts in his music.

A source stated: 'Nicole is convinced Keith took inspiration from their personal messages but when she confronted him about it, he went silent and refused to address the issue. That pretty much sums up why their relationship has ended this way. It's very sad.'

The painful irony is that the end of their marriage is now providing Urban with fresh material, which Kidman has no way of stopping.

