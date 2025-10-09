It's official: Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is happening!

The Dark Passenger is not ready to retire just yet. Despite suffering a gunshot wound in a previous incarnation, Dexter Morgan is set for a dramatic return, with Paramount+ renewing Dexter: Resurrection for a second season. The news comes just weeks after the show's intense Season 1 finale hit Paramount+ With Showtime on September 5, 2025.

Star Michael C. Hall personally announced the show's continuing story in a short clip posted to YouTube. The actor, who famously reprised his role as the vengeful serial killer, had already expressed his desire to continue the character's killing spree, saying the intention was 'not to come back for a sort of self-contained one-off again, but leave it open to further exploration.'

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Cast, Storyline and Spoilers

The Dexter: New Blood continuation picks up immediately after Dexter (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, Harrison (Jack Alcott).

The official description confirms the narrative thrust of the new season: Dexter awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace.

The central mission will be one of familial redemption and survival: 'Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.' However, their past is catching up to them fast: 'When Miami Metro's Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast.'

The father and son will navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, finding themselves 'deeper than they ever imagined — and that the only way out is together.'

It is confirmed that Jack Alcott and David Zayas will return alongside Hall for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Production Schedule

The show's renewal follows months of speculation, with production plans already in motion behind the scenes. Showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed the news on the Dissecting Dexter podcast.

Phillips outlined the ambitious production schedule for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2:

The 'writers room is officially open.'

The writers will work 'through the holidays into early spring.'

They will then start ''soft prep,' meaning start planning the stages, and the sets... locations,' before beginning the casting process.

Phillips stated: 'We'll be shooting next summer, it won't be airing next summer.'

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Release Date

Although an official release date for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 has not yet been set, Hall, who survived his standoff with Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) in the Season 1 finale, has previously indicated that he plans to continue the role for the foreseeable future.

The Dexter franchise, however, has seen some turbulence. The prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, which starred Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter, was ultimately dropped by Paramount in August 2025, despite an earlier Season 2 renewal report.

Meanwhile, Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.

The shock renewal of Dexter: Resurrection for Season 2 confirms that Michael C. Hall will return to pursue his fugitive son, Harrison, in New York City.

With former co-stars returning and the writing room officially open, Dexter is set for a new chapter where he is described as a 'more human, flesh-and-blood version' of the horror trope. The survival of the serial killer, despite the final moments of New Blood, sets up a complex father-son mission where the only way out of the darkness is 'together.'

