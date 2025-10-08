Singer-actress Mandy Moore recently attended Step Up's Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles, but her new look had her fans talking.

The 41-year-old 'This Is Us' alum looked sleek in a silk long-sleeved ivory blouse with a high neckline, matched with a black mini skirt and sheer black tights. She completed her look with classic black heels during the event on 26 September. She styled her hair straight and kept a minimal look, complete with red lipstick and natural makeup to achieve an understated but classy look.

Yet, fans noted that something changed in the actress' face, which they cannot define.

Some fans dismissed aging as the cause of her facial changes, saying that she no longer resembles her former self.

'It's not even the signs of aging that surprise me, it's the fact that this person doesn't look like Mandy Moore whatsoever,' a Reddit user wrote.

Another fan claimed, 'I was getting a mashup of Sarah Paulson and Caitlin Reilly. Maybe a touch of Emma Roberts too? To me there is no Mandy Moore in this photograph at all though, but I just asked a coworker who it is and she instantly said "Mandy Moore" so maybe we're all just crazy??'

Mandy's Old Look

Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on 10 April 1984, the singer-actress made her singing debut with the hit single 'Candy' from the 'So Real' album in 1999. She eventually ventured into acting, with a supporting role in 'The Princess Diaries' in 2001.

Moore started to receive critical praise for her acting skills after bagging a starring role in the 2002 romantic film 'A Walk to Remember' and 'Chasing Liberty' in 2004. But it's her portrayal of Rebecca Pearson in the hit 2016-2022 family drama series 'This Is Us' from NBC that earned her Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations.

Moore was listed in the 99 Most Desirable Women five times, according to the AskMen website. She also belonged to FHM's 100 Sexiest Women of the Year from 2001 to 2007 and was a six-time Maxim's Sexiest Women's List member.

Mandy's Transformation

The 'Only Hope' singer has yet to comment on the talks regarding her latest look. But speculations continue to spread online.

One fan believed that she had some extensive facial surgery, while another one commented that it may have something to do with hormones, claiming: 'I saw someone recently with a similar facial change and it was a result of HRT as a preventative measure for perio-menopause I believe. If this is wrong, don't be surprised. I'm not a doctor. I'm not even a guy that knows a doctor.'

Others thought that she might have lost some facial fat due to aging, making her usually full, round face look elongated.

Meanwhile, there are talks that the actress could be one of the celebrities who used the diabetic drug Ozempic for weight loss.

A TikToker also mentioned Moore in the list of Hollywood celebrities who underwent major facial changes.

Here are some of Moore's latest pictures that made her unrecognisable to her fans.

1 of 10

Moore's reps have yet to release a statement about her facial transformation issue.