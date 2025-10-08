Selena Gomez's marriage to music producer Benny Blanco has sparked fresh conversation, not about who attended the glamorous ceremony, but about one notable absence.

Francia Raisa, the actress who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017, was nowhere to be seen at the September nuptials, prompting questions about the status of their once-close friendship.

A Star-Studded Private Ceremony

The 32-year-old singer tied the knot with Blanco in a private ceremony in California on 27 September 2025. Gomez confirmed the news days later on Instagram, sharing photos from the event and calling it 'the happiest day of my life.' The celebration drew a star-studded guest list that reportedly included Taylor Swift, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Brooklyn Beckham, with media outlets describing the ceremony as intimate but glamorous.

Raisa Not Seen at the Wedding

While the guest list attracted attention, fans quickly noticed that Raisa did not appear in the images or clips shared by attendees. Outlets covering the ceremony also made no mention of her presence. This absence was striking for many, given her history with Gomez, though there has been no official confirmation of whether Raisa was invited or attended privately.

Their Friendship Through the Years

Gomez and Raisa's friendship dates back to their teenage years. In 2017, Raisa famously donated one of her kidneys to Gomez, who was suffering health complications linked to lupus. At the time, Gomez described Raisa as her 'sister,' while Raisa spoke publicly about the emotional weight of the procedure. Their story garnered global media coverage and became one of the most widely reported acts of celebrity friendship.

However, their relationship has faced public scrutiny since then. In 2022, Gomez commented in an interview that Taylor Swift was her 'only real friend in the industry,' a remark widely interpreted as a slight toward Raisa. Fans noted that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram soon after. Raisa later downplayed the friction, but the moment fuelled speculation about a rift. By mid-2023, the pair appeared to reconcile, posting photos together and declaring their bond as 'family for life.'

Reaction to the Rumours

The wedding reignited debate, particularly on social media, where some users accused Gomez of overlooking Raisa. Hashtags referencing the donor surfaced, with fans defending her role in Gomez's life and others warning against assumptions about private guest lists.

Raisa briefly addressed the speculation in comments to reporters this week. She pushed back on suggestions of a feud, saying: 'No one knows what's going on.' The actress offered no further details but did not link her remarks directly to the wedding.

What Can Be Confirmed

At this stage, only a few facts are clear. Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco on 27 September in California with close friends and family present. Francia Raisa was not seen among the reported guests. She has not claimed to have been excluded, and Gomez has not commented publicly on her absence.

Whilst questions remain about the current state of their friendship, both Gomez and Raisa have moved forward with their respective careers and personal lives. Gomez is now focusing on her new marriage and recent ventures, including her critically acclaimed role in Emilia Pérez, whilst Raisa continues her acting career.

Whether the two will publicly address their relationship in the future remains to be seen. For now, both women appear content to let speculation remain just that.