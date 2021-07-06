Queen Elizabeth II lost Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, to old age in April this year. However, the 95-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and instead attends her public duties with a constant smile on her face.

Royal author Phil Dampier told FEMAIL that the late Prince Consort himself is the reason behind his wife's happiness even after his death. According to the author, the Duke of Edinburgh didn't want the Queen "sitting around mourning like Queen Victoria."

"Some might think it is strange that she is so happy so soon after Prince Philip's death, but I think there is a simple explanation. I'm sure she was devastated by his passing - after all they were married for 73 years. But I'm sure that he told her to enjoy what was left of her own life. He would not want her to sit around mourning him like Queen Victoria did for Albert, and I bet he would want her to carry on living life to the full," Dampier said.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II leaves royal fans baffled over 'jarring' behaviour after Prince Philip's death

"Ironically they spent a lot more time together at the end because of lockdown. His death wasn't unexpected and he had a long and fulfilled life. Like him, the Queen is very practical and pragmatic, and she knows he would support her getting out and about," Dampier added.

Therefore the Queen, although "devastated" by her husband's death, has ramped up her public schedule in recent days despite her age. She recently attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show four days in a row, carried out a visit to Scotland with daughter Princess Anne and grandson Prince William, and resumed her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. She also hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel at her Windsor residence on Friday.

Dampier noted that the easing of lockdown restrictions has also given the monarch "new energy" and renewed "enthusiasm" to carry out her royal engagements. She had been conducting virtual engagements after she began isolating with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle upon the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year. However, the author says that despite "brilliantly" handling modern technology, the Queen always said "she needs to be seen to be believed."

"It's been fantastic to see the Queen is such good form in recent weeks. She seems happy and relaxed and it's a joy to see her smiling face. I think she is just delighted to be out of lockdown like the rest of us, and getting out and about doing the things she loves," the royal expert said.

The author of "Prince Philip: A Lifetime of Wit and Wisdom," added that the Queen is back to her "social life" and it was clear "how happy she was to be at the Windsor Horse, one of her favourite events of the year. He also said that the monarch loves meeting with old friends and catching up on gossip, as well as spending time with her own family.