In a social media post on Tuesday, Rebel Wilson may have announced that she and her Australian boyfriend Jacob Busch have split.

The "Pitch Perfect" star shared a photo on Instagram along with an interesting caption that had fans suspecting their breakup. The photo showed her looking slim in a denim dress and yellow cardigan.

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she wrote.

Of course, the 40-year-old actress has yet to officially confirm that she and her 29-year old beau have split. But a source told People that she did not think that their relationship will last long. She considered him an "amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term."

The breakup comes just four months after Wilson made their relationship Instagram official. In September 2020, she shared a sweet snap of them together as they boarded a helicopter with Hollywood stars Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale.

Interestingly, her photos with Busch are still on her Instagram page including those captured during their sweet and adorable moments. These include those taken months after September when they posed for a photo by the beach in Mexico, during Halloween, and most recently a group photo taken on Dec. 25. Likewise, the entrepreneur still has his photos of his dates with Wilson on his Instagram page.

Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob Busch hit the beach in Mexico and they are looking awesome ? (?: Rebel Wilson/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UVjDjQS2cn October 14, 2020

Looking back, the "Isn't It Romantic" star admitted that she went out on as many dates as possible before she started going out with Busch. She said that she "dated a lot of people" in 2019 because it was her year of love.

"Last year was the year of love, that's why maybe I'm still so obsessed with dating and stuff because I deliberately went out and I dated a lot of different people. And I wasn't very experienced in love and relationships, my movie 'Isn't It Romantic' was pretty similar to my real life in that respect," she told the publication.

Wilson said that before her relationship with Busch, she "tried really hard to find love." She went out on many dates and just gave it her all.