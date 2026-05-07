The car community is revisiting some of Kyle Loftis' most beloved videos following the sudden death of the 1320Video founder this week. Fans, racers and fellow creators have flooded old uploads with emotional tributes as clips featuring Loftis continue circulating across YouTube and social media.

Best known for turning underground street racing and grassroots drag events into one of the internet's biggest automotive brands, Loftis spent more than two decades documenting car culture from behind the camera. His death was announced on 6 May, leaving long-time followers stunned and heartbroken.

Who Was Kyle Loftis?

Loftis was the founder and creative force behind 1320Video, a channel that helped reshape online automotive media long before YouTube became mainstream.

Starting in Omaha, Nebraska, in the early 2000s, Loftis filmed street races, drag events and small-tire competitions with a handheld camera, often uploading footage to niche racing forums before launching the 1320Video YouTube channel around 2006.

Over the next two decades, the platform exploded in popularity, building an audience of millions and becoming one of the most recognisable names in racing culture.

Unlike polished television motorsports coverage, Loftis focused on ordinary racers, home-built cars and underground events that rarely received mainstream attention. Fans often described his videos as raw, energetic and deeply connected to the people behind the wheel.

The Final Videos Fans Are Watching Again

One of the videos now drawing the most attention is a recent product promotion uploaded just days before Loftis' death.

The clip, centred around Dragy and Dragy Pro performance tools, features Loftis on camera discussing the products in what has now become one of his final appearances on the 1320Video channel. Since news of his death broke, the comments section has filled with messages from grieving fans thanking him for years of content and inspiration.

Another widely shared moment comes from Cleetus McFarland's channel, where Loftis appeared in a video roughly two weeks before his death.

In the emotional upload, McFarland and his crew surprised Loftis with a Corvette ZR1 as a thank-you for supporting his career in its early days. Fans have called the video especially difficult to watch now, with many describing it as a fitting tribute to Loftis' influence on the automotive creator world.

Older 1320Video uploads are also seeing renewed attention, including classic street racing footage, TX2K clips and behind-the-scenes moments that long-time followers say captured the spirit of grassroots racing better than anyone else online.

Loftis Survived Serious Crash Months Before His Death

Loftis had appeared less frequently in videos in recent months after surviving a major crash during a ride-along filming session in late 2025 or early 2026.

According to members of the racing community, Loftis was a passenger in a high-horsepower Toyota Supra that reportedly lost control, hit a pole and caught fire during filming.

Both Loftis and the driver survived, though Loftis later underwent surgery and recovery. Fans had noticed visible weight loss and fewer public appearances afterward.

As of 7 May, no official cause of death has been released by his family or 1320Video.

Online speculation surrounding his death has continued to spread across social media, but no reports tying his death to specific rumours or claims have been confirmed.

As fans continue revisiting his final uploads, many say the growing archive of 1320Video clips now serves as both entertainment and a lasting record of the community Loftis spent years building.