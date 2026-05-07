Kyle Loftis, the 34-year-old founder of 1320Video who turned underground drag racing into a global online phenomenon, died on 5 May 2026, and within hours, thousands of fans began searching for a 'death video' they believed captured his final moments on camera.

No 'Death Video' Exists

That video doesn't exist. What fans actually found was a routine 1320Video product upload featuring Loftis that had been posted to the channel's YouTube page roughly five days before his death. Since the news broke, that clip has been flooded with thousands of memorial comments from grieving followers, turning an ordinary piece of car content into an unplanned digital shrine.

A separate December 2025 crash video also resurfaced in the aftermath. That footage showed Loftis surviving a severe collision while filming for the channel. Some reports indicated he was a passenger in a Toyota Supra that lost control and struck a pole. He reportedly made a full recovery from that incident, and no confirmed link between the crash and his death has been established.

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Social Media Fills the Silence with Speculation

The confusion around a so-called death video grew directly from 1320Video's announcement, which confirmed Loftis's passing but offered zero details about the circumstances. 'We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night,' the company's official statement read. 'We are in a state of shock.'

That silence created a vacuum the internet rushed to fill. One X user posted that Loftis had 'shot himself,' a claim that spread rapidly across platforms.

damn, Kyle Loftis of 1320 Video shot himself pic.twitter.com/amKV6fo1tC — Mikey Kinahan (@MikeyKinahan) May 7, 2026

Others pushed back immediately. 'False, it was due to injuries from an accident,' one user wrote. 'Don't spread lies and tarnish his name.'

False it was due to injuries from an accident. Don't spread lies and tarnish his name. — Tisc (@camaro86ss) May 7, 2026

Neither claim has been verified by the Loftis family, 1320Video, or any official authority.

Fans Mourn While Debates Rage

Alongside the speculation, genuine grief poured across social media. 'I suspected this. No idea what ate him,' one fan wrote on X. 'He had it all. The dream of any car guy. May you rest in peace Kyle.'

I suspected this. No idea what ate him. I hate this for him. One has no idea what others carry. He had it all. The dream of any car guy. May you rest in peace Kyle. We don’t like it but clearly whatever it was was bad for you. — Thomas Jefferson 𝕏 (@Jefferson4Truth) May 7, 2026

That tension between mourning and misinformation has defined the online response. Responsible outlets have advised caution against treating unverified social media posts as fact, while the family has yet to issue any public statement. Until direct relatives or official investigators release a formal report, the exact cause of death remains undetermined.

A Legacy Built on Grassroots Racing

Loftis founded 1320Video in 2003, building it around the raw, unfiltered world of street racing that larger media outlets ignored. The name itself referred to the 1,320 feet in a quarter-mile drag race. From early forum posts and DVD distributions in Omaha, Nebraska, the platform grew into one of the most recognised automotive channels on YouTube with nearly 4 million subscribers and more than 10 million followers across all platforms.

His influence extended beyond views and clicks. Loftis mentored a generation of automotive content creators, including Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland. Just weeks before his death, Mitchell had gifted Loftis a new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, a gesture fans now describe as bittersweet.

Rest in Peace to Kyle Loftis founder of the legendary 1320 video 🕊️ this video hits so different, just 2 weeks ago💔 pic.twitter.com/Tst2eA2mRw — INSANE SPECS (@insanespecs) May 6, 2026

The Drive, one of the first major outlets to report his passing, noted that 1320Video's strategy of filming street races and activities that 'pushed legal boundaries' was controversial, but that Loftis's influence on car culture was undeniable.

For now, the only confirmed facts are these: Kyle Loftis died on 5 May 2026 at the age of 34. He didn't film his death. And the internet is still waiting for the truth.