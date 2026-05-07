Kyle Loftis, the founder of motorsport media brand 1320Video, has died at the age of 34. His death was confirmed through statements shared by 1320Video and members of the automotive community, prompting tributes from racing fans, creators and drivers across social media.

In a statement posted online, 1320Video said the team was 'extremely saddened' by Loftis's death and described the founder as someone whose 'passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world'. The post added that the team remained 'in a state of shock'.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed an official cause of death. Online discussion has included unverified claims that Loftis died by suicide, although investigators have not released findings supporting those assertions.

Read more Kyle Loftis' Death Video: Did The 1320Video Boss Really Film His Tragic Passing? The Internet Weighs In Kyle Loftis' Death Video: Did The 1320Video Boss Really Film His Tragic Passing? The Internet Weighs In

Tributes Across the Motorsport Community

Loftis founded 1320Video as a platform focused on drag racing, street racing and high-performance automotive culture. His approach to filming and editing helped popularise a style of motorsport content that focused on close access to drivers, vehicles and race-day environments.

Tributes shared online described Loftis as an influential figure within the racing community. Motorsport pages, content creators and fans posted messages remembering his work documenting races and automotive events across the United States.

One tribute from racing page DragCoverage described the news as 'deeply saddening', while other users shared memories and footage connected to Loftis and the 1320Video team. Precision Turbo also paid tribute, describing Loftis's work as influential within the automotive community and saying his impact would 'continue to be felt for years to come'.

Rest in Peace to Kyle Loftis founder of the legendary 1320 video 🕊️ this video hits so different, just 2 weeks ago💔 pic.twitter.com/Tst2eA2mRw — INSANE SPECS (@insanespecs) May 6, 2026

Supporters credited him with helping bring greater visibility to forms of racing that traditionally received limited mainstream media attention.

Questions Continue Online

Speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding Loftis's death increased after references to emergency dispatch audio circulated online. Unverified AI-generated summaries linked to scanner traffic described deputies responding to reports of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in Sarpy County, Nebraska.

Some online discussion also focused on an earlier version of 1320Video's tribute statement, which reportedly included a reference to Loftis being 'free of the challenges he was facing' before later being edited. The wording prompted further speculation among fans and followers, although no official explanation for the change has been provided.

However, no official police statement has publicly confirmed those details. Local authorities have not released a formal incident report identifying Loftis or establishing a cause of death.

damn, Kyle Loftis of 1320 Video shot himself pic.twitter.com/amKV6fo1tC — Mikey Kinahan (@MikeyKinahan) May 7, 2026

False it was due to injuries from an accident. Don't spread lies and tarnish his name. — Tisc (@camaro86ss) May 7, 2026

Growing Influence of 1320Video

Founded more than a decade ago, 1320Video grew from a regional racing project into a widely followed motorsport platform with millions of viewers online. The channel became known for documenting street races, drag events and modified performance vehicles through long-form videos and event coverage.

Loftis was widely associated with the brand's growth and public identity. His work helped establish a loyal audience within automotive culture, particularly among younger viewers drawn to online motorsport media.

The company's statement described Loftis as 'a beam of light at every gathering', adding that his 'enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious'.

Ongoing Uncertainty

No timeline has been provided for the release of official findings related to Loftis's death.

For now, tributes from the motorsport community continue to focus primarily on his professional legacy and influence within digital racing culture. Questions surrounding the circumstances of his death remain unresolved pending confirmation from local authorities.