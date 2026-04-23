Darrell Sheets was found dead at his home in Arizona on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, police have confirmed. The 67-year-old Storage Wars star, known to viewers as 'The Gambler', had been a central figure on the long-running A&E series for more than a decade.

A spokesperson for the network described him as a 'beloved member' of the show's family, adding that his presence helped define its success. Fans and former colleagues have since paid tribute to his role in shaping the programme's popularity.

Read more Darell Sheets Died at 67: 'Storage Wars' Star's Cause of Death Confirmed as Net Worth and Family Life Resurface Darell Sheets Died at 67: 'Storage Wars' Star's Cause of Death Confirmed as Net Worth and Family Life Resurface

Police in Lake Havasu City said officers attended a property in the early hours of Wednesday morning, where Sheets was found dead. Authorities said the death is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to be self-inflicted. His body has been transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office for a post-mortem examination.

A Career Built on Risk

Sheets rose to prominence in 2010 as one of the original buyers on Storage Wars, a series centred on auctions of abandoned storage units. His approach combined instinct with experience, often leading to high-value finds and rivalries with fellow bidders including Barry Weiss and Jarrod Schulz.

Darrell Sheets, who appeared on 163 episodes of the popular A&E series “Storage Wars,” has died at 67.



Police said he died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Sheets had retired to Arizona and was running an antique store called Havasu Show Me… pic.twitter.com/k2XsJBrvLd — Variety (@Variety) April 22, 2026

Across more than 160 episodes, he became closely associated with some of the programme's most notable discoveries, including a collection of artwork by Frank Gutierrez widely reported as one of its most valuable finds. His nickname, 'The Gambler', reflected his willingness to take risks on units others might avoid, making him a standout figure among viewers.

Even after leaving the show in 2023, Sheets remained connected to the collectibles community, appearing at local events and maintaining contact with fans.

Details of Final Years

In his later years, Sheets had stepped back from television following a period of health issues. He suffered a heart attack in 2019 and later relocated to Arizona, where he focused on recovery and ran a local antiques business, 'Havasu Show Me Your Junk'.

Although he retired from Storage Wars in 2023, he remained active online, regularly sharing updates about his life and collection of vintage items. He is survived by his children and former partner, according to US reports.

Claims of Online Harassment

Following news of his death, former co-star René Nezhoda said Sheets had faced online harassment in recent months. Speaking in a video shared on social media, he alleged that the reality star had been 'tormented' by a persistent individual.

RIP Darrell Sheets! Our prayers are with you and your family! It’s been a honor to share the stage with you the last 15 years! #aetv #storagewars #realitytv pic.twitter.com/d7VJBMinnG — Rene Nezhoda on A&E (@Rbargainhunters) April 22, 2026

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, police in Lake Havasu City said they were aware of the allegations and that the claims form part of an active investigation. Authorities have not confirmed whether online activity played a role in the incident.

The comments have prompted discussion among fans about the impact of online behaviour and the pressures faced by public figures outside of television.

Ongoing Questions

Sheets' death marks the loss of a well-known figure in reality television, remembered for his distinctive style and long-running presence on Storage Wars.

While his career brought him international recognition, the circumstances surrounding his death have also drawn attention to ongoing discussions about wellbeing, online behaviour and support for those experiencing personal difficulties.

If you have been affected by this story, support is available via Samaritans, which can be contacted free on 116 123 or at samaritans.org.