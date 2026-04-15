The social media influencer known as 'Clavicular' has been hospitalised in Miami after what has been described as a suspected drug-related medical emergency during a live-streamed broadcast. The 22-year-old, whose real name is Braden Peters, became unresponsive while streaming on the platform Kick on 14 April 2026, prompting concern among viewers.

According to TMZ, emergency services were dispatched following reports of a '20-year-old male overdose'. The livestream ended abruptly as viewers noticed Peters appearing disoriented shortly before collapsing.

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Footage circulating online appears to include a voice asking whether he 'wanted an Addy', a slang term commonly associated with Adderall. The clip has not been independently verified, and authorities have not confirmed whether any substances were involved.

What Was Seen or Heard on the Stream

Clips from the livestream and its aftermath show Peters becoming unsteady before collapsing. In additional footage shared on social media, he appears to be carried or assisted away by others present before emergency responders arrive.

Audio from the stream appears to capture an individual speaking to Peters in the moments before he became unresponsive. One voice is widely reported by viewers to have asked whether he 'wanted an Addy'. Other users have claimed to hear references to 'blue' or similar terms, although these interpretations remain unclear.

What is he actually on? Someone offered him a stim, so I’d assume he’s on some kind of downer or more likely his buddy just doesnt understand drug interactions.



I thought I hear ‘blues,’ but I’ve never seen anyone act like that off opioids in a decade of active addiction.… — PogoTheClown (@Quick14802979) April 15, 2026

Androgenic attempts to entice Clavicular with ADDERALL even though it’s CLEAR that ADDERALL is the LAST thing he needs. pic.twitter.com/w3spTKJkv9 — AI (@aisystemdotexe) April 15, 2026

Discussion of the incident has spread across platforms including X and Reddit, where users have speculated about what may have occurred. Social media users claimed that one of the individuals is known online as 'Androgenic'. However, this identification has not been confirmed by authorities or any verified sources.

At present, no official statement has identified any substances involved or confirmed the cause of the medical emergency.

Clavicular's Online Presence

Peters built his online following by documenting what he described as an 'ascension' process, sharing content focused on physical transformation within the 'looksmaxxing' subculture. His videos often centred on achieving a highly defined aesthetic, with a particular emphasis on facial structure, low body fat and exaggerated muscle definition.

He became known for promoting extreme and unconventional approaches to self-improvement, including strict dieting, intensive training routines and controversial methods that have drawn criticism from health professionals and online commentators.

His content has attracted both a large audience and sustained scrutiny, with some critics warning that elements of the 'looksmaxxing' community can promote unrealistic standards and risky behaviour among younger viewers.

There is no official confirmation linking Peters' online activity directly to the events leading up to his hospitalisation.

What Is Known So Far

Peters remains in hospital following the incident, with no official update released regarding his condition beyond initial reports that he was treated after a suspected overdose. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the medical emergency, and no verified information has been released regarding whether any substances were involved.

L backseat jesters. I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital. I haven’t received an update but… — androgenic (@androgenic_) April 15, 2026

While clips from the livestream continue to circulate widely, the remarks heard in the final moments — including the 'want an Addy' comment — remain unverified, and no confirmed identification has been made of those present in the room.

The incident has drawn significant attention online, but key details, including who was with Peters and what led to his collapse, have yet to be formally established.