Investigation into Darrell Sheets' death focuses on online harassment claims after he was confirmed dead by suicide.

Authorities are now looking into the alleged cyberbullying Darrell Sheets endured before he died. The Storage Wars star was found dead in his Arizona home on 22 April, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Darrell Sheets' Phone Checked for Cyberbullying Evidence

In the immediate aftermath, Storage Wars co-star Rene Nezhoda claimed Sheets had been dealing with online bullying before the incident. Officials have now confirmed the case is being treated as a suicide, and the cyberbullying angle is now part of the investigation.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department said Sheets' phone was submitted for forensic analysis that either validates or dismisses the harassment claims. Per TMZ, the focus has shifted to what may have led up to the tragedy now that the manner of death has been officially ruled out, pending toxicology results.

Darrell Sheets Exposes Bullies in Facebook Post

Read more What Happened to 'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets? Final Days Raise Questions After Sudden Death at 67 What Happened to 'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets? Final Days Raise Questions After Sudden Death at 67

Sheets himself had posted about 'a very evil person' who hacked his social media and posted vile content on his behalf.

'The clown. [The posts] are not done by me, they are being done by ... very evil people. I'm not gay, I have made no posts about any children's arcade owner, etc. I'm extremely sorry and sick over this,' he wrote in a Facebook post in March.

Cautioning followers about the hijacked social media posts, Sheets alleged that the same bullies were harassing him, online and in real life.

'People are showing up to my work and wanting to harm me,' he asserted. 'The police are aware of this but [their] hands are tied because Facebook allows this and it is very bad.'

Nezhoda alluded to at least one individual in the wake of Sheets' death. 'He had this guy, like, really, really tormenting him lately and cyberbullying [him],' he said. 'Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that's been cyberbullying him and tormenting him, and I really hope [law enforcement] look into that guy and it's just not a pass,'

Police have not publicly named individuals linked to the alleged cyberbullying claims, but they have confirmed that the investigation includes a thorough review of social media activity around the time of his death. Investigators confirmed they are looking into allegations of cyberbullying as they gathered information about Sheets' mental health and personal circumstances.

Police Confirm Digital Forensics' Involvement

'Our agency continues to actively investigate allegations of cyberbullying associated with this case. The Criminal Investigations Unit has submitted Darrell Sheets' cellular phone for forensic analysis and is currently awaiting the results,' Lake Havasu Police told Variety in a statement. 'This investigative step is essential to advancing the case. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.'

Friends and colleagues have described Sheets as someone who genuinely enjoyed connecting with fans, but also one who could be hurt by cruel comments. Nezhoda said that Sheets appeared to be severely distressed in the weeks leading up to his death, and that he had confided to Nezhoda about the online harassment.

A&E Network, the production company behind Storage Wars, confirmed its full cooperation with law enforcement. The company added that Sheets had been a valued member of the show's community and that it was 'heartbroken' by his death.