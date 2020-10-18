Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Santa Barbara mansion in the Montecito neighbourhood of California can reportedly be rented at $700 an hour for a minimum of 10 hours. People renting out the place can shoot music videos, do photo shoots and carry out other engagements. However, there is one caveat – 'adult filming' is banned in the couple's premises.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home is listed by home rental site featuring never-before-seen pics of the villa. The rental website Giggster offers up the couple's home as the backdrop which can accommodate a crew of 15 people and private parking for 50. Renting the place doesn't allow smoking, pets, cooking andalcohol.

It seems that the listing was first posted before the former royals bought the home in summer this year for $14.7million, Daily Mail reports. But the listing is still active. The house is surrounded by lush green gardens and overlooking the sea, the home has been described as a 'hidden paradise'

The never-before-seen photos of the home offer a close up of its stunning exterior, with ivy growing up the facade and blue shutters. The Italian-style villa has impressive archways and greenery all around. The pictures of the interior reveals dark wood accents and some very old furniture. It's believed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have added their personal touches since moving in this summer.

The pair has been holding many paid virtual engagements from the comfort of the home, offering fans glimpses of the decor, including their neutral tones in the living room. In October, Meghan has made six virtual appearances, from serving as a speaker at a summit to her first podcast over the weekend to a pre-recorded conversation with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Since stepping down from their roles as senior royals, both Meghan and Harry have spoken out controversial issues including Black Lives Matter and voter suppression.

Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito after staying at Tyler Parry's 12-bedroom, eight-bathroom Beverly Hills home. They then had just shifted to Los Angeles from Canada. According to a source close to the couple, they were "really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness" after he provided them with a "safe haven during a complicated time."