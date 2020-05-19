Ryan Seacrest released a statement through his representatives after an incident during the "American Idol" finale episode which led fans to believe that he was having a stroke.

Viewers of the virtually recorded "American Idol" finale episode on Sunday speculated that Ryan Seacrest, who hosted the show remotely from his home, had a stroke during the appearance. Several posts on social media showed that at one point during the episode, the TV show host appeared to slur his speech and his right eye seemed to be enlarged. However, Ryan appeared to be back to normal when he announced Sam as the winner of the season later in the episode.

Seacrest's representative released a statement about the incident and assured the concerned fans that the 45-year-old did not suffer a stroke during the episode. The rep told CNN in an email statement: "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night."

The fans of the TV show host were left more worried after he did not appear to co-host Monday's live broadcast of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." His co-host Kelly Ripa said on the Monday's episode that he has decided to take the morning off after "working late on American Idol." Addressing the concerns, Seacrest's representative said that he was just "in need of rest" and "took a well-deserved day off."

"Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home," the rep said.

Ryan has been the host of "American Idol" ever since its debut in 2002. Apart from co-hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan," he also hosts a daily morning radio show, "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" and produces several series for E!.

"Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off," his rep clarified.