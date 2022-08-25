The "Resident Evil 4" release next year is one of the highly anticipated events for fans of the horror survival genre or long-time fans of the Resident Evil series. For gamers who are wondering how the upcoming remake might differ from the original 2005 title, here's what we know so far about "Resident Evil 4 Remake."

'Resident Evil 4' Release Date

The "Resident Evil 4" remake is scheduled for release on March 23, 2023. Initially, it was announced that the game would be available for the PlayStation 5, but it was later revealed that the title would be coming to other platforms as well.

In June 2022, it was announced that the "RE 4" remake would also be available for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The problem for owners of older consoles is that the game might not be released for PS4 and Xbox One, according to Laptopmag.com.

'Resident Evil 4' Remake Story

For those who have played the original 2005 game, the remake's plot will definitely feel familiar. However, Capcom is teasing that there might just be some twists along the way that might even surprise veteran gamers of the long-running franchise.

"We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard," Capcom Promotion Producer Edvin Edsö wrote in a post on PlayStation Blog.

Meanwhile, here's the synopsis released by Capcom. "Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of gruelling survival horror and rescue."

'Resident Evil 4' Remake Cast

For now, only Dutch model Ella Freya is the only confirmed cast member, according to Dexerto. She posted a picture of Ashley Graham on social media to infer her role in the upcoming game.

However, the trailer also suggests that both Leon and Ada's voice actors are likely to return, but there is no confirmation of this possibility at the moment.

Game Requirements For PC

At the moment, Capcom has not released the official minimum requirements for the upcoming "Resident Evil 4" remake. However, many believe that it will likely require similar specs as the "Resident Evil Village" PC requirements.

For the "Resident Evil Village," the minimum requirements are an "AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM GPU. The recommended specs include an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 8700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU."