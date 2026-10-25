Zac Brown has accused online commentators of spreading misleading claims about satanism at his band's Las Vegas Sphere shows. Speaking on The Bobby Bones Show on 13 October 2026, the country singer called some critics 'parasites' and insisted the production's unsettling imagery was about overcoming hardship, not worshipping the devil.

The dispute dates to December 2025, when Zac Brown Band opened its Love & Fear residency at Sphere. Concert footage showed Brown wearing a spiked crown while a towering skeleton appeared on the venue's enormous screens. Some viewers interpreted the spectacle as satanic, prompting Brown to defend the performance during the run.

His October comments revived that disagreement months after the initial backlash. They also raised a separate question about whether short concert clips can represent an elaborate stage production fairly.

Zac Brown Calls Critics 'Parasites' Over Satanism Allegations

Bobby Bones asked Brown directly whether the show involved the devil. Brown said no, then criticised people he believed were profiting from accusations about its imagery.

'People make money off of creating some kind of propaganda,' Brown said. He later complained that 'there's so many parasites online' who could turn someone else's work into whatever narrative would generate money.

Those were Brown's allegations about online commentators' motives. He did not identify individual accounts or provide evidence of anyone's earnings.

Brown said the show's opening monologue explained its purpose. He had drawn on difficult experiences from childhood through adulthood, using theatrical images to explore how hardship can shape a person's resilience.

The controversial sequence accompanied 'Heavy Is the Head', Zac Brown Band's collaboration with Chris Cornell. Against the fiery backdrop, Brown's crown and the skeleton suggested a descent into darkness to some viewers. The visuals did not, however, establish that any religious ritual occurred.

Brown pointed to what came later. He said bandmate Caroline Jones appeared with enormous angel wings that gradually unfolded, providing a visual counterpoint to the opening's threatening images.

The production's own account supports the broader storytelling explanation. Creative team The Playground describes a three-act experience centred on vulnerability and resilience. Sphere's July 2025 announcement likewise presented the residency as a personal journey through hardship, growth and redemption.

Why Zac Brown's Sphere Show Drew Such Divided Reactions

Audience responses were not uniform. In a Reddit discussion, one person who said they attended described much of the show as 'dark, almost satanic or demented'. Another commenter argued that the opening fitted the story Brown was trying to tell.

Neither response establishes how the wider audience felt. Criticism of the imagery also differs from the more serious allegation that the musicians were conducting a satanic ritual.

Jones made that distinction when discussing the performance with Taste of Country in February 2026. She described its overall narrative as being 'about redemption' and acknowledged that the opening could startle people unfamiliar with the production.

Brown also questioned criticism from unnamed religious groups during his October interview. He said the performance concerned love, connection and forgiveness, rather than anything intended to cause harm. Although he speculated about spiritual opposition, he acknowledged that he could not know what motivated others.

He had already addressed the allegations on stage on 12 December 2025, telling the crowd that the band had poured love and light into the production. He urged fans to challenge posts alleging devil worship.

In October, Brown returned to the same defence. He told Bones he tried to be a godly person and wanted his work to help people grow and heal. His frustration was directed at the gap between that intention and the story being told about the show online.

Brown also maintained that the backlash would not stop him from pursuing ambitious productions. He acknowledged that audiences could interpret isolated moments differently, but insisted he would continue trying to create experiences that reflected his values.