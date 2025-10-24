A wealthy family in London has sparked public debate after advertising a £180,000-a-year private tutor position for their one-year-old child, with the explicit aim of preparing him for entry into Eton College or Harrow School — two of the most competitive and elite private schools in the UK. The listing confirmed the role involves tutoring the infant in classical music, languages, literature and aristocratic sports such as polo.

The advert, posted by Oxford-based Tutors International, calls for an educated tutor from a 'socially appropriate background'. While the boy is only 12 months old, the five-days-a-week role outlines 'clear academic intentions' for the 'truly bicultural' child.

The listing reflects a broader trend among Britain's wealthiest families: preparing children for elite school entry from toddler age.

Eton College Facts

Eton College admits only 250 boys per year from thousands of applicants.

Entry requires early registration (sometimes before age one), multiple entrance exams, interviews and references.

Annual fees currently exceed £50,000.

Students are expected to excel not only academically, but also in sports such as polo and rowing, and cultural pursuits like classical music.

Seldom do London tutors get such a lucrative pay. The salary on offer — £180,000 per year — is far above industry norms. According to TutorCruncher, a leading tutoring platform, the average private tutor in London charges £40 to £80 per hour.



Elite tutors with exceptional credentials may charge more. Some top-tier or specialist tutors in London can charge £100 to £200 per hour. While full-time private tutors in the UK typically earn between £21,000 and £30,000 per year.

This means the £180,000 salary advertised is not only competitive — it is more than eight times what even elite tutors usually earn, placing this role at the very top of the private education market.

Preparation Before a Child Can Walk, Talk

Educational consultants note that families competing for places at Britain's most prestigious schools invest heavily in early intellectual conditioning, extra-curricular coaching and bespoke tutoring. A growing number of affluent families begin formal preparation before their child can walk or talk, seeking every possible advantage in a system that has come to symbolise social prestige and access to elite networks.

While some have praised the family's commitment to education, others have criticised what they call the 'commodification of childhood' and the deepening educational divide between Britain's elite and everyone else.

However, with Eton, Harrow and other public schools maintaining extremely low acceptance rates, demand for elite tutors commanding six-figure salaries is only expected to rise.