In Emma Roberts' recent Instagram post with a caption 'good as new', the actress took her doll's clothes to get cleaned at the dry cleaner. Some found it hilarious, while others found it excessive and wealth flaunting.

Roberts has been very open about her love for dolls, even showcasing her impressive collection in her Architectural Digest feature video in April 2024.

Last Sunday, 19 October, the Scream Queens star has turned to Instagram to show how one can go the extra mile just to take care of her beloved doll.

Roberts went to a dry cleaner to get her new doll's hot pink coat and 'undergarment' in pristine condition.

'This is my doll, she needs her coat dry-cleaned and and I was wondering if you could do it?' she says while asking the staff for assistance in the video.

The actress then showed the cute little clothing in the camera, 'So we have the coat and we have the little undergarments. So cute, right? So we'll get her all sorted out?'

The clip continues with Roberts picking up the doll's freshly dry-cleaned clothes, as the staff proudly shows her the finished pieces hanging on a hanger. The actress appears genuinely pleased with the results, exclaiming, 'Oh, it's so perfect! Thank you so much! She's going to be so thrilled. You guys, can you even believe? So cute!'

She even proudly showed off her doll looking 'good as new' in freshly dry-cleaned clothes with a blue floral hat, a look reminiscent of Roberts' own Chanel Oberlin character from Scream Queens.

In her feature in Architectural Digest, Robots expressed her love with her collection and even revealed her fantasy, saying, 'I'm madly obsessed with them—in love with them. I do love all of them, I hope that every night—that they'll come wake me up. It would be so thrilling.'

People Find It Hilarious

The video quickly gained attention online — even Nicole Richie joined in, commenting, 'I strive to be this level of unhinged.'

Many people couldn't get enough of it. One fan wrote, 'I actually cannot even believe this, but I'm giggling.' Another added, 'Wait, this is too cute! The little coat on the hanger!'

The post also reminded fans of Roberts' iconic Scream Queens role as Chanel Oberlin, with one remarking, 'This is so on brand with Chanel Oberlin. Love it!' another agreed, 'THIS IS SO CHANEL OBERLIN CODED.'

Some are even asking for more, with one fan commenting, 'Loves it! More doll content, please, icon.'

Wealth Flaunting?

Some people, however, didn't find the video amusing and accused her of 'wealth flaunting,' calling the whole 'doll clothes dry-cleaning' act 'out of touch.'

One commenter wrote, 'I know it's supposed to be quirky and cool, but it's just giving off spoilt weirdo vibes.'

Another bluntly remarked, 'Honestly, go and donate to food banks if you have that much money spare.'

While this one sarcastically added, 'Wish I was rich and out of touch.'

Meanwhile, one viewer referenced global issues to highlight the video's poor timing, 'People are still dying in Gaza, ICE are literally kidnapping Americans off the streets and Donald Trump is wrecking the White House with bulldozers.'

Whether viewed as hilarious or wealth flaunting, Roberts has proved that her quirkiest moments never go unnoticed online.