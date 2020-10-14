With the help of her ventures in the fashion and beauty industry, Rihanna has made her way into the Forbes' list of America's wealthiest self-made women for the year 2020 with a net worth of $600 million (£464 million).

According to the report in Forbes, despite Rihanna's musical success, the bulk of her fortune comes from Fenty Beauty, the makeup brand she co-owns with luxury goods group LVMH. She also has earnings from the Savage X Fenty lingerie line which she co-owns with TechStyle Fashion Group.

The report also made note of Rihanna's philanthropic efforts, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, and dubbed her "one of the most publicly charitable celebrities." The 32-year-old has donated upwards of $8 million (£6 million) to coronavirus relief efforts, with her Clara Lionel Foundation raising a massive $22.5 million (£17 million) during the pandemic.

By debuting on the list at number 33, Rihanna has joined pop-stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna. There are several other entertainers on the list, including Céline Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon.

Another newbie on the list this year from the entertainment industry was "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kris Jenner. The 64-year-old is in the 92nd position with her net worth of $190 million (£147 million).

Most of the momager's fortune comes from the 10 percent cut she takes from her daughters' business ventures. She also has her own income for executive producing and starring in the reality TV show which will end next year after a successful run for 20 seasons. Her daughter Kylie Jenner is in the 23rd position with a net worth of $700 million (£542 million) which she acquired through her Kylie Cosmetics.

Topping the list for the third consecutive year is roofing entrepreneur Diane Hendricks, co-founder of ABC Supply, one of America's largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding, and windows. Her net worth now exceeds $8 billion, up from $7 billion a year ago.

The fortunes were calculated using stock prices from Sep. 11, 2020. According to Forbes, none of the women on the list have inherited their wealth, but some climbed farther and overcame more obstacles to get into the ranks. To measure just how far some have come, women are given a self-made score of 6 (hired hand) to 10 (rags to riches entrepreneur). Rihanna was awarded the top score of 10 in the self-made category.