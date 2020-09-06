Rihanna is now recovering after a recent accident involving an electric scooter. The singer was pictured in a car near a Los Angeles restaurant, on Friday with bruise marks on her face.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly," the 32-year-old singer's rep told in a statement to People magazine.

The Fenty Beauty founder recently debuted her Fenty Skin campaign with gender-neutral, inclusive products. She spoke about her skincare routine and making positive changes in the beauty industry.

"I wish the leaders of the beauty industry were a more diverse set of pioneers who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced a negligence in the industry whether it comes to their skin tone or skin type. I feel like there's so many voids to be filled and we will only know that by the pioneers that have experienced those voids, and the lack of their representation in the industry," Rihanna said during a conversation with A$AP Rocky. The rapper stars in the Fenty Skin campaign.

With her beauty empire keeping her busy, Rihanna is also set to premiere her highly-anticipated Amazon documentary on July 4, 2021. "The Rihanna doc is something I've been working on with her for almost four years now. Amazon's gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It's been a really epic journey, the past four years with her," director Peter Berg told Collider, Thursday.

"She's a remarkable woman, who every day seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavours at a rate that it's almost hard to keep up with. So every time we think we're going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skincare line," Berg said.

"She's firing on all cylinders, she's making new music now and she's having so much success in business and she's such an entrepreneur that we're letting it grow, but we are gonna try and close it up in the spring and release it in the summer," he added.