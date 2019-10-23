One of Rihanna's trademarks, outside of her voluptuous physique and captivating eyes, is her wide forehead. She is not one to feel embarrassed about it, even when a fan decided to make fun of it on social media.

The 31-year old has been busy promoting the products from her Fenty Beauty line on Instagram and Twitter, with videos of herself enjoying a sunny getaway. In one clip played in slow motion, Rihanna is seen lathering her chest with the Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb 2.

Fans were quick to compliment the "Work" hit maker's beautiful body, with most of them noticing her ample bosom. However, one fan noticed the sun shining directly on her forehead and made a sly comment about it.

"'Ur forehead shines brighter than my future," the fan commented on Instagram, as quoted by Metro UK.

Of course, Rihanna was not about to let this comment slide and wrote back, "There's still hope for you then."

Fans were quick to defend the singer and shared nothing but praise.

"That's why that forehead is this richest woman artist and entrepreneur, bright wit coin, and your future will keep looking dim!" a fan named @cherrypisa replied.

"Just a queen can slay with that response," another said.

On Twitter, a user made a similar dig at the singer's forehead and said, "Forehead shining bright like a diamond." But a fan snapped back and said, "It's called glow, hun..."

Meanwhile, Instagram user Melvin Fenty shared a similar comment on the video and wrote, "invented shiny forehead," to which another replied, "Extra shine."

Rihanna has become an inspiration for people who possess the same facial quality, because she is not ashamed to show her wide forehead. She does not cover it up with bangs, in hats, or concealing hairstyles. Instead, she wears it loud and proud.

"When y'all see me In cornrows with my forehead popping I don't wanna hear pim! Rihanna has paved the way!" Twitter user iVory Enthusiast wrote.

The comment comes after the singer braved styling her hair in cornrows in March, which fully displayed her forehead. Her look inspired others who feel insecure about their forehead size to try the pulled-back look for themselves.