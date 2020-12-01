A new report has claimed that the months-old rumour that Rihanna is dating her longtime friend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are indeed true.

A source has claimed to People magazine that Rihanna is definitely dating A$AP Rocky, with whom she was seen dining at New York's Beatrice Inn this weekend. The rumours of a budding romance between the duo have been going around ever since the pop-star broke up with her long-time boyfriend, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, in January this year.

A source spoke to Page Six about the alleged relationship in late January: "They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York. However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it's so soon after Hassan."

"They're really enjoying each other's company and taking things easy as it's still early days. It's really casual between them and she's not thinking about whether there's a future with Rocky. She's a newly single girl having fun," the insider said.

The two have been friends for a long time, and also toured together back in 2013. The "Everyday" rapper also featured on RiRi's 2011 song "Cockiness." The duo also attended a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris back in 2018.

Rihanna has also been romantically linked to musical stars Drake and Chris Brown and race car driver Lewis Hamilton in the past, while the rapper has previously dated Kendall Jenner and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré.

A$AP Rocky recently appeared in Rihanna's Fenty Skin campaign, where the two of them answered various questions in the videos for GQ and Vogue. In the GQ video, the rapper spoke about the "hardest part" of working with Rihanna.

"I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin' off and laughing the whole time. Like this s*** is comedy," he said.

"That's the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it's hard not to, not to laugh. That's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day," the 32-year-old added.