Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, understands that people can become curious about her personal life so she is okay with people wondering about her plans to get pregnant.

The singer answered such questions at a Vogue interview with Anna Wintour during the launch of her coffee table book "Rihanna by Rihanna" at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City on Friday, Oct. 11. In the Q&A, Wintour asked about her plans to get pregnant.

Talking about the question, the "Work" singer said that she did not mind it because Wintour only asked what everyone else wanted to know. It may be a personal question but she was okay with it because it is her dream to become a mom someday.

"A lot of women get very defensive. It's personal. It's our bodies. And, of course, it's our time. And it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom, but it's mine, so I'm fine," Rihanna told Extra.

"Rihanna do you hope to have a baby soon?" Wintour asked Rihanna, in the video shared by Vogue on YouTube.

The question momentarily made the singer speechless. She eventually managed to answer and say that she does "not think about stuff like that." She also said that she leaves that up to God.

"But I don't know...God's plan. But I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview," she replied.

Rihanna has been dating billionaire Hassan Jameel for two years and fans are hoping to hear wedding news. Wintour got answers to what fans wanted to know, when she asked the singer about her plans for her wedding dress. Rihanna revealed that she plans to work alongside British fashion designer John Galliano in making her bridal gown.

The 31-year-old Barbados native sparked pregnancy rumours in September, during her red carpet interview at an event to raise funds for her charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation. Rihanna's statement about giving birth to a black woman during her interview with Essence Magazine had fans speculating that she is pregnant.

"I'm a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I'm going to give birth to a black woman," she said in the tweet below.

Rihanna did not address the pregnancy rumours then, but made it clear in her interview with Extra that she does not mind those speculations and does not mind answering those pregnancy questions.