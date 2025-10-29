A massive police and military raid, involving around 2,500 personnel, struck the favela complexes (Complexo do Alemão and Complexo da Penha) on 28 October 2025, in the North Zone of the city. Authorities say at least 64 people were killed in the raid including four police officers, while 81 individuals were arrested.

The scale of the violence marks the deadliest police operation in Rio's recent history. The government declared it was part of a 'war' against organised crime and so-called 'narco-terrorism'. Large quantities of weapons (including about 93 rifles) and illegal drugs (over 0.5 tonne) were seized. As police and special forces began their pre-dawn advance around 4 a.m., Red Command gang members responded with gunfire, burning cars, and barricades across the streets. In a first for Rio, the group allegedly used weaponised drones to attack officers with explosives.

This operation highlights how entrenched organised crime is in Rio's favelas and how the state is responding with large-scale militarised force. Yet the heavy death toll and community disruption suggest that while the gang was targeted, the broader challenge to secure, public-safety remains unresolved in these neighbourhoods and may call for more than just one-off raids.