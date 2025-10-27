FIFA has opened the second phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, releasing one million additional tickets through an Early Ticket Draw that runs until 11 a.m. ET on October 31. This phase includes a domestic exclusivity window for residents of the three host countries—the United States, Canada, and Mexico—giving them priority access to purchase tickets before global sales resume.

Host Country Fans Receive Priority Access

Fans from the host nations who enter the draw during this window will be eligible for a randomized selection process. If chosen, they'll receive a 72-hour purchasing slot between November 12 and 15 to buy single-match tickets for games hosted in their respective countries. Notifications will be sent at least 48 hours before each slot opens.

FIFA Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi stated, 'This second phase, with its host country domestic exclusivity time slot, will allow us to say 'thank you' to these local fans, while ensuring global opportunity as well.'

Global Demand and Ticketing Breakdown

More than 1 million tickets were sold during the initial phase, with residents of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico leading purchases. England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, and France followed in the top 10. FIFA reports that buyers from 212 countries and territories have already secured seats.

The tournament will span 104 matches across 16 cities in North America, with approximately 7.1 million seats to fill. However, it remains unclear how many of those seats will be publicly available. Ticket availability may vary by venue, match tier, and category.

Ticket Prices and Dynamic Pricing

Ticket prices vary widely. The lowest-priced seats—set at $60—were available for at least 40 matches. Premium matches, such as the U.S. opener in Inglewood, California, ranged from $560 to $2,735, with resale listings reaching $60,000 earlier this month.

Fans can choose from four seating categories, with Category 1 offering the best views and Category 4 located near the stadium tops. FIFA is using dynamic pricing for the first time, meaning ticket costs may fluctuate based on demand and availability.

MORE World Cup Phase 2 🎟️ Details



🎟️1M tickets available



✅Entry: Now to Oct 31, 11:00 ET at https://t.co/3egUneMMAv



👀NOV 12: 72-hour time window for only residents of host countries. 75% of 1M tickets allocated here! 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦



🌎NOV 17: Global random-selection time slots begin pic.twitter.com/QuAMtI8tks — The World Cup Guide (@World_Cup_Guide) October 27, 2025

Visa Concerns and Venue Adjustments

Despite strong ticket demand, some matches have faced challenges. An international friendly featuring Argentina and Lionel Messi was moved from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale due to lagging ticket sales, which some attributed to U.S. visa concerns amid immigration policy changes. These logistical hurdles may continue to affect international attendance.

FIFA's $100M Education Fund and Ivanka Trump's Appointment

FIFA also announced the formation of a $100 million education fund, partially financed by ticket sales. Ivanka Trump, Serena Williams, Shakira, The Weeknd, Hugh Jackman, and Kaka have been appointed to the advisory board of the initiative, which is managed in partnership with Global Citizen. The fund will receive $1 from each ticket sold, with $30 million already raised. Grants will support grassroots education programs in over 200 countries.