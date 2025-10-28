Vogue World 2025 has dominated social media feeds ever since its dazzling Hollywood showcase on October 26. Held at the historic Paramount Pictures Studio Lot in Los angeles, the event marked a stunning shift from last year's fusion of sport and fashion to a new celebration of fashion and film. According to Vogue, the show 'celebrates the rich conversation between film and fashion'. The production paid homage to style through the decades, featuring standout appearances such as Anok Yai as Edward Scissorhands and Lila Moss in the whimsical Summer of Love act, inspired by vintage showgirls and songbirds. Rising model Sombr also made a memorable debut alongside Yasmin Wijnaldum.

The runway wasn't the only place drawing attention, the performances were equally iconic. Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams performed a medley of Carole King's iconic 1971 hit 'I Feel the Earth Move' and her own song 'That's So True', while Doja Cat performed her hit 'Gorgeous'. Major fashion houses including Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, and Miu Miu presented cinematic reinterpretations of their archives, with unforgettable tributes to film history most notably Audrey Hepburn's legendary Breakfast at Tiffany's dress. This was more than a runway; it was a fully immersive set-piece, where fashion met cinema against a sweeping Hollywood backdrop.

True to Vogue World tradition, the event also carried a charity oriented purpose: ticket proceeds supported the Entertainment Community Fund, benefiting the costume-design community across film and television. Audience reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with Hailey Bieber remarking, 'I didn't know what to expect, but it was amazing'. Symbolically, this year's show represented the perfect union of fashion's glamour and cinema's storytelling power, captivating not only fashion enthusiasts but also film lovers and cultural observers alike.