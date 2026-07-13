Abella Danger likes to believe she has done a good job balancing university life and her career as a porn actress. She recently revealed that none of her university professors appeared to realise she was one of the adult entertainment industry's biggest stars while she was studying philosophy at the University of Miami.

Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, Danger said she carefully separated her academic life from her public persona, allowing her to build a reputation as a dedicated student without attracting attention.

A Model Student With A Hidden Identity

Danger explained that she approached university with the same commitment she brought to her professional career. In the classroom, she focused entirely on her studies and made sure her classmates and lecturers knew her only as a serious student.

As a pupil, Danger described herself as 'teacher's pet' because she regularly participated in discussions, completed her work diligently and maintained a strong academic record.

According to Danger, none of her professors ever suggested they knew about her work in the adult film industry. That remained the case until an unexpected conversation with one of her former philosophy lecturers.

The professor asked her to stay behind after class to discuss a potential opportunity. Impressed by her academic performance, he wanted her to become a philosophy tutor, believing she was among the department's strongest students.

The offer left Danger feeling she had to be completely honest before accepting the role. She decided to disclose her profession, believing students might recognise her and that her lecturer deserved to know.

'My professors have never made it clear to me or like apparent to me that they know who I am... One day, my old professor... he was like, 'They want you to be a tutor',' Danger revealed.

'Okay, that's fine, but full disclosure... I used to do so-and-so so like, you know kids may recognize me and stuff.'

'He's like, 'Which one are you?' And then I told him, 'I'm Abella' and he was like, 'You're her?'

Danger Finds It Quite Funny

Looking back, Danger said the exchange still makes her laugh to this day. She finds it a bit funny that her professor struggled to reconcile the focused student he knew with her public career.

'He couldn't put the connection because at school I'm a different person in class,' she added. 'Abella is like my alter ego.'

Danger has been a prominent figure in the adult entertainment business for years, building a large global following and appearing in hundreds of productions. Alongside her on-screen career, she has increasingly spoken publicly about the changing direction of the industry and the impact of digital platforms.

In another podcast interview, she has criticised the growing popularity of subscription-based adult content services such as OnlyFans. Danger argued that while such platforms have created new opportunities for creators to earn independently, they do not replace the standards associated with established adult film studios.

She described OnlyFans and similar services as the industry's 'minor leagues', maintaining that mainstream adult films remain the profession's gold standard.