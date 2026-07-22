A clip from Nikki Glaser's 2020 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience has resurfaced on social media. It drew renewed attention to the comedian's candid discussion about pornography and addiction.

The interview, originally recorded several years ago, began circulating widely this week as users on X, TikTok and other platforms shared excerpts of Glaser speaking openly about her relationship with pornography. During the conversation with podcast host Joe Rogan, she described her pornography use as an addiction and said it had fundamentally changed the way she experienced sexual pleasure.

Glaser admitted she struggled to reach orgasm without watching pornography and using sex toys. She said even a temporary power outage at her home would make m*********** difficult because she depended on both.

'I can't get off without watching porn,' she told Rogan. 'Not even close. I wouldn't even try. If my internet was down we had a power outage the other day at my house and it was just like, ''Okay, well, I would be screwed without" I couldn't do it. I mean, I would figure out a way. I think I would manage.'

'But if my if my toys aren't working and aren't plugged in, and if I don't have porn, I'm just not getting off. I've never been someone who can do it manually and, and with my imagination. It's really a problem, because the porn I watch is like, not good.'

Nikki Recalled a Disturbing Dark Web Threat

Later in the interview, Glaser revealed she had once received a deeply disturbing direct message from an online troll who claimed they could arrange a violent assault against her through the dark web.

'I got a threat on like, a DM from just some f****** troll a while back that was like, "If I put out a hit on the dark web for you to be gang-raped and asked paid the guys $100,000 to do it I can make that happen and you know someone would accept that"', Glaser detailed.

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'And I was like ''Jokes on you, that's my fantasy.'' Now, I mean I was... I don't really mean that. Please do not do that. But I was also like, no, I'm not joking, like, that's tends to be the stuff that I watch is like really aggressive, gangbangs, and like women tied up.'

Glaser Feels for the Women She Watches

Admittedly, Glaser also feels for the porn actresses. It's the reason why she chooses to watch paid subscription content instead of the free ones.

'I pay for my porn because I feel so bad what's happening to the women in it', Glaser continued. 'I hope that they are being compensated for it. So I pay, like, 30 bucks (£22) a month for Kink.com. I'm watching really f***** up stuff. Um, and I've always been into like being tied up and like I'm someone who doesn't feel like I deserve pleasure without, like, having pain.'

Glaser concluded that her sexual interests reflected deeper psychological issues rather than simple preference. She acknowledged that her behaviour had become problematic and suggested it was connected to broader patterns in her life.

In the years since the podcast was recorded, Glaser has continued to speak publicly about sobriety, therapy, mental health and addictive behaviour.