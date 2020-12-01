Rita Ora celebrated turning 30 years old with a private party attended by 30 close friends at a restaurant in West London on Saturday. She issued an apology thereafter for breaching lockdown laws but it fell on deaf ears and angered netizens further.

The singer took to Instagram Story to apologise for attending a "small gathering with some friends." She said it was a "spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK."

Ora continued and expressed her deep regret for "breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk." She said she committed a "serious and inexcusable error of judgement."

"Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility. I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise," she wrote.

However, netizens called her apology "fake" and one even went as far as calling her "disgusting." They said Ora is one of those rich people who "knowingly break rules" and think a "fake apology will be enough."

@RitaOra Yet another rich person knowingly breaks the rules us paupers have to abide by and thinks that a fake apology will be enough. If you're really sorry, retrain as a nurse and give something back. (We all know you won't) — wavydavy (@thehumm2010) November 30, 2020

The "Let You Love Me" singer said she will pay the fine of £10K for breaching lockdown rules. One angered netizen said money is not a problem for her. Another called her a "disgrace" and "selfish beyond belief."

Rita Ora saying she’ll pay a fine is ridiculous. The audacity. £10K to her is probably like £1 to normal people. This is the difference between the wealthy who think the rules don’t apply and everyone else. It stinks! — Erin Louise Hunt ? (@erinlouisehunt) November 30, 2020

@ritaora, you are an absolute disgrace, I look after people who have only just been allowed 1 visit from a designated family member.. but you can have a 30th bday party!!! Selfish beyond belief..offer to pay the max fine..pay like everyone else would have too!!!!! — Claire Nicholas (@ClaireNichola16) November 30, 2020

According to The Sun, Ora attended the lavish birthday party at Casa Cruz restaurant with her sister Elena, "Towie" star Vaas Morgan, and sisters Cara and Poppy Delevigne, to name a few. Security kept watch on the front while the guests, who all looked glamorous, entered through the back door carrying bottles of alcohol.

At one point, police visited the restaurant and they peered through the windows and tried to open a heavy-duty security door. The party reportedly ended in the wee hours of the morning.

Ora held the party despite ongoing lockdown rules imposed until Dec. 2 that require people to stay at home and not meet others they do not live with. Restaurants were also ordered to stay closed and accept take-out meals only.