Rita Wilson told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday that she no longer has COVID-19 antibodies one year after she and her husband Tom Hanks tested positive for the virus.

The actress dropped virtually on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to talk about her recovery. She joked that having the antibodies made her feel "superhero-like and superhuman" because you have a shield against the disease.

"You kind of feel superhero-like and superhuman because you have the antibodies and you feel like you can go places and do things, except nobody else can go anywhere and do anything," Wilson joked as she and the talk show host bonded over their shared experience of going through COVID-19.

The 64-year-old "Halfway to Home" hitmaker and Hanks got the virus early on at the onset of the pandemic in March. They had it when they were in Australia where the actor was scheduled to film the 2022 biographical drama "Elvis." They documented their battle with the disease and shared updates on their recovery with fans through social media.

Now because they had it very early, DeGeneres asked if people called them for advice about COVID-19. Wilson said they "got a lot of calls" and shared that it "was actually really lovely to hear from people."

"And we talked when you had it. It's horrible to have it! Hopefully, now the vaccine is going to be out there and people can get it, and we can get back to normal life soon," she added.

Sadly, Wilson revealed that she no longer has the COVID-19 antibodies. She had herself tested to make sure.

"Sadly, I don't have the antibodies anymore. I just tested two weeks ago, and I don't have the antibodies anymore. But it's okay, I have a mask and I have hand sanitizer... so I'm back like everyone else," she explained.

Wilson still had the COVID-19 antibodies in December 2020 when she told Jimmy Kimmel that she and Hanks get tested every couple of months as part of a UCLA program. She and her husband were among those who recovered from the disease who donated plasma to create the vaccine.