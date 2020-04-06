Rita Wilson marked her first performance after she recovered from COVID-19 at NASCAR's virtual iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race on Sunday.

The singer-songwriter gave a beautiful rendition of the national anthem and dressed patriotically for the occasion in a red blouse, blue scarf, and red jacket. Her youngest son, 24-year-old Truman Hanks, filmed her performance from their Los Angeles home, where she and husband Tom Hanks have been recuperating since their recovery. Wilson looked to be in good spirits considering she battled through COVID-19 in the past couple of weeks.

The NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series took place virtually for drivers from NASCAR Xfinity Series, ARCA, NASCAR Gander RV, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series, Outdoors Truck Series, and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. The event served as an esports alternative while the NASCAR stars are in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson's performance comes after she and Hanks returned home to America after over two weeks under isolation in Australia, where they recovered after having tested positive for COVID-19. The couple returned to Los Angeles on March 28 and the "Forest Gump" star took to social media to thank everyone for their well-wishes and prayers, and thanked the healthcare providers in Australia for "their care and guidance."

Subsequently, Wilson celebrated her life and her achievements and thanked God for all her blessings in a lengthy post on March 29.

"Today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much," she wrote on Instagram.

Wilson tried to stay positive while in isolation in Australia by interacting with fans on social media. She solicited their opinions and suggestions for a good track to add to her quarantine music playlist on Spotify, which she aptly called "Quarantunes." The playlist features 32 songs including The Beatles' "I'm So Tired," "Eric Carmen's "All By Myself" and modern tunes from Miley Cyrus' "The Climb," and McHammer's "U Can't Touch This," to name a few.