Rita Wilson advises everyone to take precautions when using the experimental COVID-19 drug chloroquine because of its adverse effects on the body, including muscle weakness and nausea.

U.S. President Donald Trump touted chloroquine as a "gamechanger" in the treatment of COVID-19. But the actress doubted its effectiveness based on personal experience. Speaking on "CBS This Morning" about the weeks she battled through the disease, Wilson said she experienced "extreme side effects" after she took the drug to treat her high fever, which she said reached "close to 102."

"About Day 9, they gave me chloroquine. And I know people have been talking about this drug, but I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break," Wilson shared adding that her "fever did break" but the chloroquine gave her vertigo and "made her completely nauseous."

"I could not walk, and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don't really know if it's helpful in this case," she said.

Prior to the fever, Wilson remembered feeling "very tired, extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched." When the fever came, she had "chills like I've never had before" and looking back, she realised that she also lost her "sense of taste and smell."

The 63-year-old "Halfway to Home" hitmaker also talked about her COVID-19 battle and her experience with chloroquine in an interview with Rolling Stone. She cast doubts on whether the drug is helpful in treating COVID-19.

"The fever did go away, but I don't know if it cured the disease. The side effects were extreme nausea and vertigo and, like, no muscle strength at all. I was very weak," she said.

Wilson shared that she and her husband, Tom Hanks, who "had milder symptoms," are grateful for the prayers and well-wishes of the people. She also praised the Australian healthcare system for its preparedness in handling the disease. She is thankful that they were in Australia when they battled through COVID-19 because they received "extraordinary" care.