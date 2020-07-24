Blac Chyna, who shares a daughter with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian, has backed the mocking tweets posted by Kanye West against his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and said the comments shouldn't be dismissed as crazy.

Blac Chyna, who has been in a legal battle with Rob Kardashian for several months now, released a statement through her lawyers to show support for Kanye West, reports Page Six. The statement came after the "Jesus Is King" rapper made several controversial claims about his wife Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner in a series of tweets which has since been deleted.

After Kim Kardashian released a statement talking about her husband's struggle with bipolar disorder, Chyna said that that the rapper should get whatever help he needs but his tweets shouldn't be "dismissed as crazy."

The model, who has three-year-old daughter Dream Renée Kardashian with Rob, stated via her attorney, Lynne Ciani: "Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream's 'Uncle Kanye' to get whatever help he needs. However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as 'crazy' as some people apparently would like to do."

In his tweets, Kanye had dubbed his mother-in-law "Kris Jong-Un," a reference to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un. The 43-year-old, who is running for the United States presidential elections in November as an independent candidate, also claimed that his wife along with the famous momager has been trying to get him locked up after he spoke about previously wanting to abort their daughter North in a campaign rally in South Carolina, Sunday.

In the rally which marked his first since announcing his presidential bid, the rapper also made other controversial remarks such as "slavery was a choice" and that Harriet Tubman "never freed slaves."

In her statement, Chyna said that she "vehemently disagrees" with these remarks but the comments regarding his mother-in-law "should not be entirely ignored." The model is currently involved in a lawsuit with Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family over the cancellation of E!'s "Rob & Chyna." Chyna has accused Jenner of lying twice about her beating her then-boyfriend Rob.

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine that Kanye's team is helping him get the support he needs to recover from the ongoing mental disorder episode. His close childhood friends from Chicago, Don "Don C" Crawley and John Monopoly, have also flown in to Cody, Wyoming, joining the rapper's manager Bu Thiam who has been by his side.

"They are very concerned about his mental health and taking action. They are working to get him the help he needs. He's been seen by a doctor," the source said.

"He was assessed, and the assessment on Monday determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time," the source added.