Chrissy Teigen shared the reason why she decided to use the GLP-1 jab Ozempic after dealing with a major life event.

Speaking with People at Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event on 11 October, the supermodel said that she opted to talk about her Ozempic use after suffering a miscarriage.

According to her, she wanted to be honest with her fans to help them 'feel a lot better about themselves.'

'Since the beginning of social media, I've always wanted people to know that things weren't as fluffy and beautiful as they may seem,' the 39-year-old mum of four said, '...I knew it would really resonate and make a lot of people feel a lot better about their families, themselves, their own bodies.'

Why Use Ozempic?

In an episode of the Self-Conscious podcast released on 18 September, Teigen revealed that she tried using the controversial weight loss jab after having difficulty losing weight when she lost her son, Jack, to miscarriage in 2020.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host confessed that she experienced a 'deep depression of seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it.'

'My body was completely stuck,' she mentioned on the podcast. 'I really let myself indulge when I was pregnant. So, when I had lost that baby at 20 weeks, I had probably gained an extra 40 pounds that I wasn't comfortable with.'

The former Sports Illustrated model also shared that by telling her Ozempic story, she wanted to inspire her children to be honest every time they feel insecure about their bodies.

Teigen and Legend share four kids, Luna, 9, Miles, 7, and toddlers Esti and Wren.

'Because I would want my daughter [Luna] ... or son, if Miles wants to venture into hair plug territory or something, I would want them to know that it's not about pretending to be perfect, it's about being open and honest about what it feels to make you feel better.'

Ozempic in Hollywood

Teigen is one of the latest celebrities who confessed to using GLP-1 shots to shed some pounds. Just recently, Lizzo and Fat Joe opened up about their experiences using the drug while on their health journey.

Oprah Winfrey admitted to weight loss jab use, telling People in 2024, 'I now use [an unnamed weight loss drug] as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing. The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.'

Kelly Osbourne also defended those who criticise the use of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, which are medically used to treat Type 2 Diabetes and reduce the risk of stroke, heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

'I think it's amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out? The people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works,' Ozzy Osbourne's daughter told E! Online.