It appears that Rockstar Games have been dropping "GTA 6" teases for observant fans to discover in the "Grand Theft Auto Online" game. Two potential "GTA VI" references were recently recovered by a fan named Nikhil, who posted the discovery on Twitter.

According to the fan, the two potential "GTA 6" teases are actually two unreleased liveries for the "GTA Online" game, according to Sportskeeda. These are the Vice City Metro Mule Art and The Vice City Mambas 24 liveries, which appear to look similar to some of the "GTA 6" content leaked earlier this year.

"The Metro Mule logo was added as part of the GTA Online Arena War update back in 2018, which bore striking similarities to the same logo featured in the GTA 6 leaks," Dexerto pointed out. "The Vice City Mambas football team decal was added as part of the LS Tuners update as a decal for the Vectre."

"The Vice City Metro Mule art was added as a livery in the Arena Wars update in #GTAOnline, and the Vice City Mambas 24 livery is for the Vectre added in the Tuners update. Both are unreleased in GTAO, but both logos appear in the #GTAVI leaks. There must be more of these teases!" Nikhil wrote on Twitter.

Contrary to what some might expect, the two are not fun references to past GTA games. For instance, the Metro Mule logo can't be explained as a reference to past titles since the Metro Mule service did not yet exist in 2002 when GTA Vice City was first released.

This could only mean that Rockstar intended the logo to be an Easter Egg. What's also interesting is that the Metro Mule logo showed up in the leaked "GTA 6" footage.

What's even more interesting is that these logos are not recent additions to the GTA Online game. While they are still unreleased, the Metro Mule logo was added in 2018 and the Vice City Mambas decal was added in 2021. This raises the exciting possibility that Rockstar might have hidden more GTA 6 hints within GTA Online waiting to be discovered by fans.