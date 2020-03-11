Ronan Keating is working remotely from home after returning to the U.K. from a gig in Singapore amid the ongoing coronavirus fears.

The Boyzone singer said that he placed himself in home isolation as an "extra precaution" amid the coronavirus scare. He wanted "to be cautious" and advised everybody "to be clever about" how they treat the potentially fatal disease especially after a trip overseas.

"It makes total sense," the 43-year-old said, and assured everyone that he is "feeling fine."

Keating, who hosts the Magic Radio Breakfast Show, has been working remotely from home, according to a Magic Radio spokesperson. He returned to the U.K. ten days ago, following a gig in Singapore. His decision was made as an "extra measure" given the nature of his job.

"Our priority is the wellbeing of our staff and presenters, and with many sharing equipment within our studios the decision was made to take this extra measure. Using the latest technology, Ronan has been able to interact with his co-host Harriet Scott as usual and so there has been no change for listeners," the spokesperson said in a statement published by Hello Magazine.

Keating is currently in good health and is not showing any signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The representative said that unless government guidance changes, then he "will return to the studios as normal from next week."

Keating joined Michelle Heaton in the decision to isolate themselves from the public amid fears of the novel coronavirus. She and her family remained indoors at their Hertfordshire home amid concerns that they may have indirectly come into contact with an infected neighbor.

In a telephone interview, she shared her fears and explained the delicate and difficult situation they are in. She said she worries for her children Aaron Jay, six, and daughter Faith, eight. She is especially cautious with AJ's health since he had a weak immune system when he had meningitis.

Similar to Keating, Heaton said they decided to put themselves on "house isolation" as "a precaution." She also assured everyone that they do not have the symptoms associated with COVID-19.