"Charmed" star Rose McGowan took to social media on Thursday to share that she broke an arm after she fell down the stairs while reading the results of the U.S. election.

The actress and women's rights activist shared a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed with one arm in a cast. Apparently, she was checking out the results while on the stairs and she must have missed a step and took a tumble.

"Reading US election results while on the stairs = bone break," McGowan captioned the Instagram photo.

The incident happened while the 47-year-old actress is in Mexico. The situation then led her to compare the cost of an emergency visit in the country vs. in the United States. She said she spent $250 only compared to the expensive "likely 10k hospital bill in California for the same accident."

"USA is not the land of the free, it's the land of the overcharged," she continued and added the hashtags #bigpharma, #usaus, and #mexico.

McGowan later responded to a fan who asked "why not stay?" in Mexico. She replied, "I am." She explained that her father lived in the country for years.

"Tia y tio are maestros in San Miguel DA, it's in my blood to stay in the heart centred land. I came here to heal my insides and it's really helping," she added in another comment.

Fans extended their love and wished a speedy recovery to the actress. One wrote, "Hope you feel better soon my family is also in mx prayers for a speedy recovery."

"Dear Rose I hope you are okay, thank you for continuing to fight for us and telling us the truth. You are an actual warrior," another fan commented to which McGowan replied, "Thank you and bless you for seeing what I really am. Often times I wish I could just be 'normal' and not a fighter, but it is what it is."

McGowan has been very vocal about her opinions on U.S. Presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In August, she called the Democratic nominee a liar after he denied that he sexually assaulted a junior staffer in the 1990s. Then in 2016, she called Trump a "murderer in the making" for "causing a worldwide sickness."