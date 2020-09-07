Rose McGowan vowed that she will expose director Alexander Payne for being a sex offender after he denied her accusations of statutory rape.

The "Charmed" alum blasted the filmmaker in an interview taken following his denial. She blurted out some expletives and backtracked on a previous statement that she will not destroy him. Now she wants to take things further after he did not admit to his misconduct and apologise.

"F— him and his lies is my comment. I told Payne to acknowledge and apologise, he has not. I said I didn't want to destroy, now I do," McGowan told Variety.

"Why do these men always lie? I will now make it a mission to expose him. I am not the only one," she added.

I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15. pic.twitter.com/XeNpsrpY4s — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

McGowan reminded those who watched Payne's movies that "his morals are in your mind, his thoughts have become yours." She cited his film "Election," which tells the story of a middle-aged teacher who dreams about having sex with his young student, played by a teen-aged Reese Witherspoon.

"I want people to know Hollywood perpetrators show you who they are, their skewed view normalised. Men like Predator Payne, who profited from working Weinstein, must be stopped from not only assaulting, but must also be prevented from infecting the masses with their propaganda," the #MeToo activist said.

Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

In an op-ed for Deadline, Payne said that he and McGowan had "cordial interactions." He also expressed his admiration for her "commitment to activism and her voice in an important, historic movement."

However, he called her accusations of statutory rape "simply untrue." He said that McGowan "is mistaken in saying" that they crossed paths in the 1980s when she was 15 years old. At the time, he was a full-time UCLA student and had never directed any "soft-core porn movie" and "had never directed anything professionally, lurid or otherwise." He also did not work for Showtime or helmed anything under any name other than his own.

Payne said he only met McGowan in 1991 when she auditioned for a short he made for a Playboy Channel series. She did not get the part but she left him a note to call her. He revealed that they went out on two dates and were on "friendly terms for years." The director wrote that he only wished for the best for the actress.