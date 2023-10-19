A royal biographer claimed that Meghan Markle is always thinking one step ahead when it comes to cultivating her image and her career path. Her series of recent public appearances are said to be a giveaway that she is ready to relaunch herself following months of staying out of the limelight.

It has been five years since the former "Suits" star quit acting but her recent signing with talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) in April certainly had people wondering about her career plans. She has mostly been busy running her and Prince Harry's non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation and its subcompanies Archewell Audio and Archewell Production.

Last year in August, she released her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast and is not known to have any new audio projects in the works following the end of her contract with the streamer earlier this year. She also retreated from public life after what they claimed to be a "near-catastrophic car chase" with the paparazzi in New York on May 16.

But Andrews has predicted a notable return to the spotlight for the 42-year-old following a series of public appearances. Meghan Markle was photographed at a farmer's market in Montecito in July and was even snapped smiling at the photographer who has since denied that the duchess staged the photos.

In August, she and Prince Harry were spotted dining at Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito the night before her August 4 birthday. She reportedly also hit Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Los Angeles and watched "Barbie" with a few of her celebrity friends although there are no pictures to prove these claims.

That same month, while the duke was away in Singapore for a charity event, she was spotted out in California wearing a NuCalm anti-stress patch. Then just before she joined her husband at the Invictus Games in Germany, she was photographed at an In-N-Out drive thru. She even smiled for a selfie with a group of women while out in Los Angeles.

As for scheduled public engagements, she stuck by Prince Harry's side from Day 3 until the end of the Invictus Games on September 16. Then the couple attended Kevin Costner's star-studded "One805 Live!" fundraiser before returning to New York for World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Andrews said these were "calculated" appearances by the Duchess of Sussex. She said the royal's "sudden willingness" to be photographed suggests she knows her "commercial value".

"It was no accident that over the summer, we saw rather more of Meghan than for all of the past year," she told Woman Magazine.

"Meghan has decided she wants to live her life much more openly and the 'relaunch' by her new Hollywood power broker agency, WME, was started with a series of August photographs and reports to maximise plans for a new money-making venture," the biographer added.

Andrews' observations come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed during a romantic holiday at the Canouan Island and when they touched down in Atlanta following the weekend getaway. Their representative has yet to announce any future projects of the couple.