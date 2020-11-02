The last encounter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Day service in March was filled with awkward hellos and stiff nods. However, the fans of the royal fab four can rejoice as there might be another reunion on the cards.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are expected to be on the guest list for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding with Nicola Peltz. Victoria and David Beckham were in attendance at William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, as well as Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018, and are expected to invite the two couples at their eldest son's wedding as well.

A source told the Mirror that Victoria is "worried" about inviting both the couples at the wedding amid reports of a feud between them. The insider said: "Vic's been helping Meghan with her move to LA and Meghan has helped promote Victoria's fashion line. But Vic's been worried about inviting Meghan and Harry alongside Kate and William to the wedding. She is not only worried about how they all might feel about being thrust together but also at how the attention will no doubt be diverted off Brooklyn and Nicola."

The source added that David, who is friends with both the royal siblings, has "urged Vic not to stress about it and has insisted the royals will all know how to handle the situation."

Read more David and Victoria Beckham's OBE status might help son Brooklyn marry Nicola Peltz

It is reported that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who got engaged earlier this year, have pushed their wedding plans to next year to wait for the coronavirus situation to improve. Previous reports have claimed that the families are planning for large-scale and lavish weddings, so the chances of an intimate wedding where the Sussexes and Cambridges are not invited would be very less.

However, there are also reports that Brooklyn and Nicola are planning two separate weddings, one in Cotswolds, United Kingdom, and the other in Florida, United States, to be able to celebrate with their families and friends on both sides. If this remains the case, Harry and Meghan might not need to face the Cambridges as they will probably attend the wedding in the US where they relocated after quitting as senior members of the British royal family.

The Sussexes and the Cambridges' last public engagement together was at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March, which also marked Harry and Meghan's last engagement as working royals. The pictures and videos from the ceremony added to the speculations of a rift between them, as a clip showed Kate apparently refusing to respond to Harry and Meghan's greeting while William replied with a stiff nod.